Venom: Time of Carnage | Understand the post-credit scene
Attention: the following text brings spoilers of Venom: Time of Carnage. Read at your own risk!
Venom: Time of Carnage may not be there film that will revolutionize cinema and neither mess with the structures of comic book adaptations, but one thing is certain: the post-credit scene of the film is to make any superhero fan jump out of their chair. Basically, it delivers everything that the public has been waiting for for years. But what does it represent and what are the implications for the character’s future?
In a very straightforward way, she simply puts Venom and Spider-Man into the same universe, opening the door for an eventual meeting in the future — as well as answering some questions that have always been open since the first film of the symbiote, in 8275. As the scene itself suggests, Eddie Brock and Peter Parker will finally meet in the future.
