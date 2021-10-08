Venom: Time of Carnage | Understand the post-credit scene

For only R$ 9,30 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for days! But to understand how this will happen in an eventual Venom 3, it is necessary to understand for sure everything that the post-credit scene of Time of Carnage I mean. As the film presents, Venom and Brock are out of New York. After the incident with Cletus Kasady, the two are now wanted by the FBI and leave the United States. That’s why the last scene of the film brings the duo watching the sunset in some corner of the Caribbean. And post-credit starts from precisely this idea. It all starts with the protagonists watching soap operas on TV in a room inside a pension. They enter into an existentialist dialogue about secrets and Venom reveals that all the hive knowledge their race has amassed would simply blow up Eddie’s brain, which asks for a little demonstration of it. Parker had his identity revealed even in other realities (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures) This whole preamble adds nothing to what really matters: while the people wait for such a sample of the symbiote’s wisdom, the room in which the duo is transformed into a luxury suite. As if that wasn’t enough, the TV is now running a newspaper with JJ Jameson (JK Simmons) talking about Spider-Man’s identity, as was shown at the end of Spider-Man: Away from Home. It is upon seeing Peter Parker’s face that the symbiote takes control of the body and shows a strange interest in the boy, licking the TV screen. So, the scene ends when the real guest in the room appears and asks what the hell is going on. Understanding the scene That the path of the two heroes will cross is already quite obvious, but it remains to be understood yet how this will happen and the implications of this for the future. And the big point of the scene is in this explanation: as he suggests, it is the mess of the multiverse that makes these characters come to inhabit the same world. In other words, everyone is inside the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU). It’s not clear what the trigger that unifies the universes is, but everything takes to believe it is the magic used by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Return Home. As we saw in the movie’s trailer, this spell will break the barriers between realities and bring Doctor Octopus (and maybe other villains and versions of the hero), so it makes perfect sense to imagine that Venom also came in the bag. The symbiote became interested in Parker to the point of wanting to lick the TV (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures) The union of the universes is very clear in the room transformation. The problem is that all that dialogue about symbiote secrets is just there to confuse, since it doesn’t add anything to the moment it’s being built and can make a lot of people believe that it’s some Venom skill. Another thing that is not entirely clear is the symbiote’s interest in Peter Parker. In the comics, the relationship between them is much more obvious: Spider-Man brought the symbiote to Earth when he assumed the black uniform, and then rejected it when he discovered it was a living being. Thus, this fixation of the alien with the hero makes sense. In the film, however, there is no justification whatsoever. Venom is interested in Parker to the point of licking the canvas, but without an exact explanation of what this represents. It could be that he found the hero delicious to devour (a more appetizing brain?) or his symbiote-sense tinkled for some reason. It’s likely that even the writers don’t know what that means, just creating a hook for the next movie. But one thing is certain: you can be sure that we will have the black uniform at some point. What does this mean for the future? The big question that remains with this multiversal salad is whether it will be definitive or just punctual. In other words, if Venom will join the MCU, if Spider-Man will no longer live in the world of the Avengers, or if the meeting between the Neighborhood Buddy and the symbiote will be just casual and each will go to their own side after Venom 3 .

Shared Hero Guard between Sony and Marvel is a real mess and future is unpredictable (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures) The answer to that lies less in the movies and more in the deals between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. That's because Spider-Man's rights still belong to Sony and it's more or less like the company lent the character to him to join the MCU. When the two studios struck a deal for the Wall Climber to appear in Captain America: Civil War, in 2016, it was revealed that the idea was for Sony to allow the use of Spider-Man for Marvel to help build a shared universe of its own — which was dubbed the Spiderverse. It is in this context that Venom and the to come Morbius emerged, for example. Of course there are a lot of terms that we don't know about the deal, but the fact is that Sony has a lot of interest in keeping control of Spider-Man, as we're talking about one of the most popular heroes of all time. A few years ago, for example, there were rumors about a possible disagreement between the two companies over Parker's stay in the MCU that reinforce this issue. We just want to see this scene. Is it too much to ask? (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics) So, it makes perfect sense for Sony to want to regain creative control of the hero's stories and integrate it to its universe, working the next releases with more freedom and without relying on Kevin Feige's approval for the character's futures. The question that remains is how this will resonate with the rest of the MCU. If the studio takes over the reins of Cabeça de Teia from Venom 3, it may be that Spider-Man: No Return Home is actually Tom Holland's last film on the MCU, making him interact much more with his own gallery of villains. Another possibility is that Venom pass to exist within the MCU, yet isolated from all Marvel stories. This would allow Peter Parker to appear with the Avengers and act in Sony movies without any major hassles. The problem for this to happen, however, lies in what was agreed between the studios, mainly in terms of creative control and money — and the answer to this is only due in the future. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.