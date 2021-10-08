chamber-approves-brazilian-adhesion-to-international-cybercrime-treaty

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (6) the project for Brazil’s adhesion to the Convention on Cyber ​​Crime. The measure typifies crimes of this nature and includes mechanisms to facilitate cooperation between the signatories. The proposal will now be sent for approval by the Senate. 98% of Brazilian corporate websites are at risk of cyberattacks

The Cyber ​​Crime Convention, also known as the Budapest Convention, is the first international treaty on cybercrime, and has been in force since 2004, when it was created by countries of the European Union. Today, 17 years later, several nations outside the European bloc, such as Chile, Argentina, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic adhere to the agreement. "Brazil's entry into the convention will provide Brazilian authorities with more agile access to electronic evidence under foreign jurisdiction, in addition to efficient international legal cooperation, also indicating parameters for the storage of sensitive data, search and apprehension of computer data and general principles relating to extradition" says Deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), responsible for drafting the final text of the proposal, which was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and is now going to the Senate. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Post-Approval Benefits Photo of meeting between countries who adhered to the Convention on Cyber ​​Crime, held in 514711. (Image: Playback/Global Forum on CyberExpertise)

If the proposal is approved by the Senate and Brazil becomes part of the Convention on Crime Cybernetic, the country will have access to mechanisms that facilitate the cooperation of national and international police and judicial authorities and investigative bodies.

The treaty covers both cyber crimes classified as “proper”, which are crimes aimed at the inviolability and misuse of cyber data and information, as well as “inappropriate”, which are crimes such as , for example, storing pedophilia images and copyright infringement online. The countries that adhere to the agreement also need to collaborate in the exchange of data and real-time traffic of information about criminals and in the interception of content related to investigations.

Finally, if the Senate approves the proposal, Brazil will have to set up a network of agents that is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to provide information on investigations or other proceedings related to cybercrime in progress, as the text of the Convention on Cyber ​​Crime requires that the nations that sign the treaty create this form of contact.

The full text of the Convention on Cyber ​​Crime, in Brazilian Portuguese, is available here.

Source: Agência Brasil, Chamber Website