apple-and-google-are-under-investigation-for-anti-competitive-practices-in-japan

The Japanese Fair Trade Commission announced this Thursday (7) that Apple and Google will be investigated. The government hopes to understand whether companies are promoting anti-competitive practices in the operating system market.

From the initiative, authorities hope to find out why by which competition in the country remained “static”, in addition to avoiding possible practices that could harm competitors and limit the options available to consumers. According to the commission’s Secretary General, Shuichi Sugahisa, the assessment will be carried out through interviews and surveys with smartphone users and application and operating system developers.

Companies will be assessed according to Japanese law against monopolies. In February of this year, the government implemented the “Law to Improve the Transparency and Fairness of Digital Platforms” (or The Act on Improving Transparency and Fairness of Digital Platforms, in English). If authorities decide that the law applies to the operating systems market, software vendors will be instructed to submit regular reports on their transactions to the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

According to the newspaper “Nikkei Asia”, Apple’s iOS has almost

% of the local market, with Android constituting the majority of % remaining. In addition, there have been previously reports that Apple was responsible for half of all smartphone sales in Japan in 30.

With the growth of companies, authorities around the world have taken actions to remove the possible restrictions that the technology giants may impose on consumers and promote fair competition in the market, aiming to stop the “exploitation” of