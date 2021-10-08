Apple and Google are under investigation for anti-competitive practices in Japan
The Japanese Fair Trade Commission announced this Thursday (7) that Apple and Google will be investigated. The government hopes to understand whether companies are promoting anti-competitive practices in the operating system market.
From the initiative, authorities hope to find out why by which competition in the country remained “static”, in addition to avoiding possible practices that could harm competitors and limit the options available to consumers. According to the commission’s Secretary General, Shuichi Sugahisa, the assessment will be carried out through interviews and surveys with smartphone users and application and operating system developers.
Companies will be assessed according to Japanese law against monopolies. In February of this year, the government implemented the “Law to Improve the Transparency and Fairness of Digital Platforms” (or The Act on Improving Transparency and Fairness of Digital Platforms, in English). If authorities decide that the law applies to the operating systems market, software vendors will be instructed to submit regular reports on their transactions to the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
According to the newspaper “Nikkei Asia”, Apple’s iOS has almost
% of the local market, with Android constituting the majority of % remaining. In addition, there have been previously reports that Apple was responsible for half of all smartphone sales in Japan in 30.
With the growth of companies, authorities around the world have taken actions to remove the possible restrictions that the technology giants may impose on consumers and promote fair competition in the market, aiming to stop the “exploitation” of
Companies already have a history of similar accusations in Europe and the US
Google has been accused of adopting illegal practices both in the European Union and in the US U.S. According to government agencies, the company was closing deals that forced the inclusion of its search application as a condition for having Android and blocked rivals from installing its search engines and advertising on cars, smartphones and other devices.
In March of this year, Apple was also the target of an investigation aimed at finding out whether the App Store had anti-competitive rules, after a series of complaints by some companies, including Epic Games, the game’s developer Fortnite that remains banned from the platform to this day. Application and game developers questioned the payment of the % fee charged by the App Store.
Another country that has taken action against monopolies is South Korea, which has passed a law limiting Google and Apple’s actions in its app stores. The bill known as the “anti-Google law or anti-Apple law” prohibits both companies from charging local developer fees.
However, Apple refuted the decision. “The law will put users who buy digital products from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it harder to manage their purchases, and features like ‘Ask to Buy’ and ‘Parental Controls’ will become less effective.” The giant informed.
Source: TechCrunch,Nikkei Asia
