where-is-the-google-files-trash-on-mobile-and-how-to-empty-it

Google Files (Android) is a file manager that usually comes pre-installed on Android devices. Previously, when deleting a file via the platform, it was permanently deleted from the device; now, it is moved directly to the trash — working similarly to PCs.

How to edit a screenshot on Android

How to see hidden apps on Android phone

5 Google Files functions for you to try now



In addition, every file that is there will be removed automatically after days. So, if you accidentally deleted a file or want to clear your phone’s memory, be aware that using the Google Files trash is very fast and convenient. Check out the walkthrough below!

5 things you shouldn’t do on your Android

How to access downloaded files on your Android phone

How to use the Google Files trash can

Step 1: to access the Google Files trash, open the app and tap the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To access the Goole Files trash, tap the “Three lines” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the open side menu, select “Recycle Bin”.

In the open menu, select “Recycle Bin” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Then you can view all deleted files. It is also possible to change the way of viewing by tapping the “Grid” icon in the upper right corner.

Tap the grid icon if you want to change the way you view files (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4 : Select one or more files to permanently remove them from the phone or restore them.

Select one or more files and tap “Restore” or “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: if you have selected the “Delete” option, click on “Delete” in the pop-up that opens next.

In the opened pop-up, click “Delete” to permanently remove them from the phone ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: if you chose to restore them, click on “Restore X files”.

If you have chosen to restore them, tap “Restore X files” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use the Google Files trash.