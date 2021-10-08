how-to-view-a-website-in-chrome-without-opening-the-page-on-your-mobile

Google Chrome (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) is a browser that, despite having many years on the road, has been gaining more and more features. One of them allows you to access the preview of a website, through your cell phone, without necessarily having to open it.

How to manage profiles in Google Chrome

How to enable Reading List mode in Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome: which browser is better?

This can be quite interesting for those who would like to check the content of a particular link, but without necessarily have to leave the current page. If that’s your case, check out below how to view a website in Chrome without opening the page!

How to open a website in a new window in Chrome on mobile

How to put password in Google Chrome incognito mode on mobile

How to view your credit card numbers saved in Chrome

Step 1: when using Google Chrome on your mobile, find a link you want to view and press your finger on it for a moment.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Find a link in Google Chrome and press your finger on it for a moment (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : in the opened menu then select “View Page”. In the open menu, select “view page” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : done, a preview of the page will open overlaying the current page. Tap the “Arrow” icon to access it in a new tab, or the “X” to close it. Use the indicated icons to open the preview in a new tab or close it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : if you have chosen to open the page , it will open in the same group of tabs as the previous one, so you can quickly access them from the bottom Chrome menu.

The preview will open in a new group of tabs, which will be available in the lower browser menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can preview a website in Google Chrome without necessarily opening it.