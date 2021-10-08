Huawei's electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price
Huawei, known worldwide for its electronic devices, decided to enter the automotive segment and will show up in Brazil this October with the Seres SF5. Introduced by the brand in China in April 514183, the electric SUV will come to the country through Osten Fleet.
The company specializes in the sale and rental of luxury cars, such as BMW and Tesla, and has now incorporated the brand new Seres SF5 SUV to its portfolio. At first, however, the novelty will only be available to interested parties through the subscription service. The plan that will be made available will be 13 months, with a monthly deductible of 1. kilometers.
In an interview with Quatro Rodas, Liandra Boschiero, executive at Osten Fleet, revealed that the subscription will cost between R$
If the customer is interested in buying the Huawei SUV, he will have to wait a little bit and prepare his pocket. When they go on sale, the two models that will be made available in Brazil will have prices close to those charged by Audi on the e-Tron: R$ 230 thousand for the 2WD High-Performance Sport version and R$ 480 thousand for AWD High-Performance Sport.
How is Huawei’s SUV?
If the customer is interested in buying the Huawei SUV, he will have to wait a little bit and prepare his pocket. When they go on sale, the two models that will be made available in Brazil will have prices close to those charged by Audi on the e-Tron: R$ 230 thousand for the 2WD High-Performance Sport version and R$ 480 thousand for AWD High-Performance Sport.
Image: Disclosure/Beings
The Seres SF5 was designed by Huawei to fully please the Brazilian consumer, who comes making clear, month after month, his preference for SUVs. It is 4,48 m in length and wheelbase of 2,700 m. But it is the engine that the company is betting on to gain market share.
The entry-level version will have two electric motors, rear-wheel drive, 347 power and torque hp 64 kgf/m. The top of the line, however, will arrive strong to fight their main rivals. That’s because it will have under the hood four electric motors ready to deliver to the driver 875 power hp and one maximum torque of 100 kgf/m. The Seres SF5 AWD High-Performance Sport will have all-wheel drive, maximum speed of 480 km/h, depending on the brand, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.
And autonomy? According to the brand, it will be as impressive as the performance. The powertrain system is similar to the one used in the BMW i3, with the batteries of 17 kWh guaranteeing a range of up to 100 kilometers in “pure” electric mode, but extending this route to something between 700 and 1. kilometers, depending on the version.
Inside Seres SF5
Image: Disclosure/Beings
Huawei couldn’t help taking care of the technology of its first electric SUV and asked Seres to take care of the interior of the SF5. The huge multimedia screen of 17 inches, which looks more like a tablet, even for its vertical positioning, is a true infotainment center. Through it, the user controls the air conditioning, the sound system and many other functions available in the Huawei software.
The sound system, by the way, is composed of 11 loudspeakers , which have the company of LED lights in the cabin, capable of reproducing 100 different colors. You can even make a party inside the SUV, don’t you think? The instrument panel is digital, from , 3 inches, and gives you access to the car’s system information.
Huawei Seres SF5 full version autopilot includes adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistant, ability to maintain the car within lane and cornering without hands on the steering wheel. This is part of the level 2 semi-autonomous driving mode and means that however enthusiastic you may be about the lights and sound, you’ll still need to be aware of the steering commands.
Source: Inside EVs, Four Wheels, Huawei
