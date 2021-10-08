huawei's-electric-suv-arrives-in-brazil-on-subscription-service;-see-the-price

Huawei, known worldwide for its electronic devices, decided to enter the automotive segment and will show up in Brazil this October with the Seres SF5. Introduced by the brand in China in April 514183, the electric SUV will come to the country through Osten Fleet.

Huawei “chases” Tesla and will invest $1 billion in electric and autonomous cars

Huawei would be getting ready to launch electric cars with its brand

Huawei presents laser headlights for cars to project movies outdoors

The company specializes in the sale and rental of luxury cars, such as BMW and Tesla, and has now incorporated the brand new Seres SF5 SUV to its portfolio. At first, however, the novelty will only be available to interested parties through the subscription service. The plan that will be made available will be 13 months, with a monthly deductible of 1. kilometers.

In an interview with Quatro Rodas, Liandra Boschiero, executive at Osten Fleet, revealed that the subscription will cost between R$