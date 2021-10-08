Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (10/07/2021)
Prime Video subscribers can check, here at Canaltech, weekly listings with the latest releases of the Amazon streaming service . And in this first week of October, the platform didn’t skimp on launches, bringing several titles in the Spanish language, ideal for those who like to learn about other cultures or even learn a new language. They are romance, action, horror, recent and old movies. In other words: there is a Latin work for all tastes.
The Amazon Prime Video releases in October
HBO Max launches in the week (09/10/
)
-
-
- Black as Night
- Bingo Hell
- Grey’s Anatomy: season 17
- Unlimited
- Redemption
- Skyline
- Killing Cables
- Sadako Final Chapter
- The Little Prince
- School Adventures
- Disaster Movie
- Hampstead: It’s Never Too Late To Love
- SWAT – Lethal Force
- On Wheels
- Waiting for La Carroza
- The Oath
- El Lado Oscuro Del Corazón
- Anita
- A Place En El Mundo
- Ambition
- Hombre Mirando Al Sudeste
- El Peso De La Ley
- Muerte en Buenos Aires
- Martín Hache
- La Mary
- Aballay, El Hombre Sin Miedo
- Eva Perón
- Resurrection
- Feroz Tango
- Federal
- El Juego De Arcibel
- 100 Veces No Debo
- The Mothers of the Third Reich
- Claudia No Se Quiere Morir
- Buenos Aires 100 Kilometers
- Born and Created
- Whiskey Romeo Zulu
- Minimum Stories
- Face De Queso
- Rolling Family
- Loco Love
- The Fly Room
- Peter Capussoto and Sus Videos
- Kryptonite
- Luna de Miel
- Loving Soledad
- You Make Me Crazy
- Gracias Por El Fuego
- El Bonaerense
- Los Chicos De La Guerra
- La Nave De Los Locos
- Buena Vida Delivery
- Travis – The True Story Of Travis Walton
- Made In Argentina
- Smoking Vagon
- Cuestión De Principios
- I Go Up Que Te Llevo
- Operación Rosa Rosa
- La Película Del Rey
- Jirón de Niebla
- Las Manos
- Volver
- El Des eo De Vivir
- Buenos Aires Viceversa
- Latest Pictures Del Naufragio
- Kill Al Abuelito
- Embrujo De Amor
- Under the Ox’s Foot
- Destination of a Capricho
- Fuerza Aérea Sociedad Anónima
- Uno Mismo
-
- Los Caligaris – 19 Years: El Mundo Más Feliz Show
- Massacre – Recuerdos Al Futuro
- Muchacho
- Animators
- Adiós, Roberto
- Siempre te Amaré
- Assinato In El Senado De La Nacion
- El Frasco
- La Parte Absente
- Gitano
- La Vela Puerca – Party to Survive
- Operación Fangio
- Sunny Side Up
- Yo Sandro, La Pelicula
02/062021
-
- Minari – In Pursuit of Happiness
- Nothing lasts forever
- An Encounter with Destiny
- Un Oso Rojo
- Who Said It’s Easy?
- The Onager Skin
- Luca
- Juan and Eva
-
- Winds of Freedom
- Buenos Vecinos Gorete’s Wedding
- The Other Side of Heaven
- Magal and the Ants
- Nobody Loves Nobody For More Than Two Years
- The Love of Catarina
- Rondon – The Pathfinder
-
- Finding Home
- Deaths in Batz
- Fallen from Heaven
- Diablo
- Cave Club
-
- Untitled Horror Movie
- Mortal Passion
- His Secret Life
- r Trek: Lower Decks
- Super Champions – Towards the Dream
- About love. For Adults Only
- A Peaceful Life
- 202106 /09
09/09
Prime Video also released this month the 06 Season of Grey’s Anatomy, in episodes that address the covid pandemic-19, in addition to the children’s series Cave Club, which is available in one season, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, animation based on the classic Star Trek and which, of course, takes place in space. The week also features a major release on the streaming platform: the renowned movie Minari: In Search of Happiness. The film, which was nominated for an Oscar, tells the story of a Korean-American family in search of a better life and starts working on a farm in Arkansas.
You can also check it out on Amazon’s streaming platform Nothing Is Forever, movie by 100 with Brad Pitt; the plot introduces us to a family composed of a minister and two children who live in a rural area, dedicating their lives to fishing. Switching to the action genre, the movie Redemption, from 1992, is now available with the story of Sam Childers (Gerard Butler), a drug dealer and ex-biker who goes on to fight to defend children in Sudan.
The movie Sobre Rodas, also known as Fantastic Girl, which tells the story of Bliss (Elliot Page), a young woman from 10 years that he has been participating in beauty contests to please his mother. However, she starts to break free when she meets a roller derby team, a contact sport about roller skating, and discovers her true calling. The film is also Drew Barrymore’s directorial debut.
Those who like Brazilian movies can already check it out Magal and the Ants, which tells the story of a man addicted to playing the lottery, but who never managed to earn money. He sees his life change when he starts receiving supernatural visits from singer Sidney Magal. You can also check out the independent feature O Amor de Catarina, by director Gil Baroni, set in the life of the character Rose (Greice Barros), a housewife who has always dreamed of with the perfect family and inspired by the character Catarina (Kéfera Buchmann) to overcome the difficulties of life.
Another catalog premiere is Bingo Hell, original Prime Video film set in the life of an elderly woman who struggles to protect her neighborhood from people who have taken over the local bingo hall and are murdering the neighborhood. For those who are horror fans, this time is Black as Night, by Maritte Lee Go, who follows the life of a group of teenage friends who do everything to face vampires who are terrorizing the city of New Orleans.
To close the list of releases, Prime Video released some comedies, such as Aventuras na Escola. The film takes place in the life of Liam, who has spent his entire life studying at home by his overprotective mother’s decision and who is ready to study in person for the first time. The movie Disaster Movie is another highlight, telling the story of a group of young people trying to solve a mystery while trying to deal with various disastrous obstacles, such as natural disasters.
These are just a few of the streaming platform’s releases this week from an extensive list of news. You can check out the full list of Amazon Prime Video releases below and get ready for the weekend!
All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video
20/06
Donde Estes Amor De Mi Vida
Next Exit
La Última Fiesta
Leonera
Nootokka Jillala Andagadu
04/10
04/10
You and me forever