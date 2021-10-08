amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(10/07/2021)

Prime Video also released this month the 06 Season of Grey’s Anatomy, in episodes that address the covid pandemic-19, in addition to the children’s series Cave Club, which is available in one season, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, animation based on the classic Star Trek and which, of course, takes place in space. The week also features a major release on the streaming platform: the renowned movie Minari: In Search of Happiness. The film, which was nominated for an Oscar, tells the story of a Korean-American family in search of a better life and starts working on a farm in Arkansas.

You can also check it out on Amazon’s streaming platform Nothing Is Forever, movie by 100 with Brad Pitt; the plot introduces us to a family composed of a minister and two children who live in a rural area, dedicating their lives to fishing. Switching to the action genre, the movie Redemption, from 1992, is now available with the story of Sam Childers (Gerard Butler), a drug dealer and ex-biker who goes on to fight to defend children in Sudan.

The movie Sobre Rodas, also known as Fantastic Girl, which tells the story of Bliss (Elliot Page), a young woman from 10 years that he has been participating in beauty contests to please his mother. However, she starts to break free when she meets a roller derby team, a contact sport about roller skating, and discovers her true calling. The film is also Drew Barrymore’s directorial debut.

