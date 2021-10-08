research-shows-customers-want-more-login-options-for-digital-services

Even though many companies claim that their services are focused on customers, and that they offer the technologies necessary for a satisfying experience for their users, a survey recently released by Auth0 suggests that people are not happy with the login experiences provided by organizations.

Pátria Investimentos creates cybersecurity platform in Latin America

New software uses deep learning to detect sophisticated malware

Brazilians don’t know how to deal with junk mail, says new research

The Auth0 study covers the period from February to August 2021, and researched more of 17.000 marketing/IT decision makers and consumers in countries, and found that consumer expectations for their login experiences do not match reality. Globally, the survey received responses from professionals and clients from the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Key global discoveries include:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Consumers are more likely to subscribe to an online app/service if the following tools are available: multi-factor authentication (49%), Single Sign-On (SSO) (49%), biometrics (44%), social login (%) or without password (29%);

Only 47% of companies offer Single Sign-On, % social login, % multi-factor authentication, 20% biometrics and 20% no password. In addition, 8%, that is, one in ten companies does not offer any of these login options;

48% of consumers say they are frustrated at having to fill out lengthy login or sign-up forms, and % have abandoned their cart completely due to a complicated login process. Single Sign-On is the type of login where a single credential serves multiple platforms. Social login is the type of authentication that uses your social networking or Google credentials to allow access to other services. Highlights of Latin America

Table showing the main login desires of the population of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

The Auth0 survey also shows the top highlights obtained from the response of approximately 1 . consumers and IT/Marketing decision makers located in Latin America, in countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The main highlights found in Latin America include:

84% of Latin American consumers have completely abandoned a purchase or registration attempt due to a complicated login experience. In Brazil, this number is 85% compared to % from Mexico and 61% from Argentina;

61% Hispanic consumers would be more likely to sign up for an online app/service if it offered social logins;

Although Latin American IT/Marketing decision makers are the most likely to say they offer Single Sign-On options, companies across the region are falling short of consumer expectations for all login technologies.

“The survey data reveals that there is a clear gap between consumer expectations and what companies currently offer – Latin America’s online consumers are actively seeking modern login technologies such as SSO, social logins and biometrics for greater convenience, security and privacy, but most Argentinians, Brazilian s, and Mexican companies do not meet consumer expectations”, comments Victor Borga, Auth0’s regional sales manager for Latin America.