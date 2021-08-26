ind vs eng 3rd test highlights: india vs eng 3rd test day 2 highlights: joe root’s hat-trick century helped england to take a massive 345-run lead over india joe root 23rd test ton help england to lead india by 345 runs at headingley

Highlights

England scored 423 for eight in the first innings at stumps on the second day, on the basis of the first innings, they took a 345-run lead over India Overton was playing on 24 runs, while Robinson did not open the account Shami three, Jadeja for India And Siraj took two wickets each.

England scored 423 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their first innings on the second day of the third Test, on the back of the top-4 batsmen’s brilliant innings, including an unmatched third consecutive century by in-form captain Joe Root (121). On the basis of the first innings, their lead has increased to 345 runs. On the one hand, where wickets kept falling at regular intervals, on the other hand Joe Root kept the Indian bowlers on the back foot with the stormy batting. He hit 14 fours in 165 balls, while Rory Burns 61, Haseeb Hameed 68 and David Malan scored 70 runs.

Thus after May 2005, the top four England batsmen added more than 50 runs at home. At stumps, Craig Overton 24 and Olly Robinson were at the crease without opening an account. Both of them will open England’s innings on the third day. For India, Mohammed Shami took three, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj two each and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket. India were bundled out for 78 in the first innings.

Root’s record century

Root got out after scoring 121 runs. He was bowled by Bumrah on the second ball of the 118th over. Root faced 165 balls and hit 14 fours. This is his hat-trick century in the series, while his overall 8th century against India. Earlier, he scored 109 runs in the second innings of the Nottingham Test and 180 not out in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.

Two wickets fell in the first session

England went ahead with 120 runs without losing a wicket and added 62 runs in the morning session, taking their first innings score of 182 for two by lunch. The Indian team was reduced to 78 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Shami looked the most dangerous of India’s four fast bowlers, with the rest not getting the benefit of seam or swing movement for the second day in a row.

After Shami, Jadeja took the wicket.

Shami bowled Rory Burns (61 runs, six fours, one six) in the first hour of the game while bowling ’round the wicket’. Burns tried to play a cover drive off Shami’s superb delivery, but his off-stump was uprooted. Thus ended the first wicket partnership of 135 runs between Burns and Haseeb Hameed. India got the second wicket by Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled Hameed (68 runs in 95 balls, 12 fours) in his very first over of the day. The left-arm spinner took a big wicket off Hameed with his beautiful ball at the crease and it was also Jadeja’s first wicket in the series.

Just got the third wicket

The Indian fast bowlers, who played a key role in registering a memorable win at Lord’s, hit several boundaries. In the second session, England scored 116 runs and lost the lone wicket in the form of David Malan (70 runs, 11 fours). A full length ball from Siraj (2 for 86), kissing the edge of Malan’s bat, went into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, on which the Indian players’ appeal for a catch was turned down by the umpire. Here, at the behest of the bowler, captain Virat Kohli took the review and India got the third wicket.

Shami gives big relief to Bairstow

In the third session, the hosts added 125 runs in which Shami took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow to give India the fourth breakthrough. Kohli took this brilliant catch of Bairstow, who during his 29-run innings lifted the middle stump ball of Jadeja (2 for 88) and hit a six over midwicket. Shami again did not allow Jos Buttler (07) to settle at the crease, who after hitting his ball for a four, was caught by Ishant and reached the pavilion. Bumrah bowled Root for 383 and Moeen Ali was dismissed on the same score without opening the account after playing two balls, which was caught by Jadeja.

Siraj took his second wicket by dismissing Sam Curran (15). Earlier, Root, who was making a ‘run a ball’ run during his ‘masterstroke’ innings, completed his half-century in just 57 balls by sending a short length ball outside Shami’s off-stump for a boundary. He got full support from Malan at the other end. Malan, playing his first Test in three years, was in good form and settled at the crease. The duo played several spectacular shots for the visitors during their 139-run partnership of 189 balls for the third wicket.