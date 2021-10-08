best-cyberpunk-mobile-games

Cyberpunk is a sub-genre of science fiction whose aesthetic abuses neons and vibrant colors, dystopian future with gigantic cities and beliefs revolving around technology. Some classics of the genre are: Neuromancer, Akira and Judge Dredd.

Electronic games also have big names in the genre, like Deus Ex and System Shock. Today, we’ll honor mobile-style titles by showing off the best Cyberpunk aesthetic games available.

5. Rider Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 30 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.5 for Android and 1.4 for iOS) Ketchapp presents players with an arcade strongly influenced by Tron. The company focuses its production on mobile devices and delivers many games with a casual look and great quality.

Rider is another of those titles, putting the player as a motorcycle rider on a track without end, where it is necessary to perform maneuvers and overcome the proposed obstacles. It’s a mix between endless runner and arcade that works very well.

Besides the challenge and fun, Rider operates as a great space for collectibles. There are more than 40 motorcycles , and ten themes to be collected over the dozens of stages, giving players plenty of objective to dedicate themselves to the title.