best-cyberpunk-mobile-games

Cyberpunk is a sub-genre of science fiction whose aesthetic abuses neons and vibrant colors, dystopian future with gigantic cities and beliefs revolving around technology. Some classics of the genre are: Neuromancer, Akira and Judge Dredd.

Electronic games also have big names in the genre, like Deus Ex and System Shock. Today, we’ll honor mobile-style titles by showing off the best Cyberpunk aesthetic games available.

5. Rider

  • Compatibility: Android, iOS
  • Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
  • Size: about 30 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.5 for Android and 1.4 for iOS)

    • Ketchapp presents players with an arcade strongly influenced by Tron. The company focuses its production on mobile devices and, since 2077, delivers many games with a casual look and great quality.

    Rider is another of those titles, putting the player as a motorcycle rider on a track without end, where it is necessary to perform maneuvers and overcome the proposed obstacles. It’s a mix between endless runner and arcade that works very well.

    Besides the challenge and fun, Rider operates as a great space for collectibles. There are more than 40 motorcycles , and ten themes to be collected over the dozens of stages, giving players plenty of objective to dedicate themselves to the title.

    Challenge yourself in this endless running game of the Cyberpunk genre (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 4. Implosion
  • Compatibility: Android, iOS
  • Price: Free for Android and R$ 25,90 for iOS (internal purchases available for Android)
  • Size: about 2.1GB for Android and 3.3GB for iOS (version 1.5)

    • A great aspect present in the works of the cyberpunk genre is the fusion of man and machine. Rayark presents this in Implosion, an action RPG set in a dystopian universe where humanity is at risk of extinction.

    Years after society’s collapse, the remaining people are faced with a new threat in the form of a mysterious life that could end the human race. Then the player enters, with a battle suit on his body to fight the threats.

    The game stands out for its production level, a graphic and sound mark on mobile devices, with the right to acclaimed Hollywood names working on the production, such as John Kurlander, who worked on the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

    Implosion works as an action RPG in a dystopian universe (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    3. Neon Shadow
  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
  • Size: about 230 MB for Android and 310 MB for iOS (version 1 .25 for Android and 1.34 for iOS)

    • Shooter fans also find space in the Cyberpunk genre with Neon Shadow, GameClub’s game with strong inspiration from gameplay in the classic Doom.

    You, the player, are humanity’s last line of defense and need to decide the fate of the universe. Fortunately, several weapons are at your disposal and the game stands out for a map design that funnels all the player’s attention to a closed environment, dodging and shooting everything.

    It’s a title which also pleases the competitors on duty with its multiplayer network mode, putting your skill to the test in order to show who is the best soldier.

    Electrifying combat awaits the player in this Cyberpunk genre shooter (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    two. Cyberika

  • Compatibility: Android, iOS
  • Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
  • Size: about 230 MB for Android and 310 MB for iOS (version 1.2)

    • With the advancement of technology for mobile devices, the possibilities of electronic games increase. Cyberika, by Kefir!, takes the player to an intense open world experience, with customization options and a well-built universe.

    The Bradbury Complex will be the player’s home during the adventure. A corrupt city where money and violence dictate the rules in which to survive is simple: just be the strongest. Improve your body and get higher level weaponry to have chances.

    Another high point is the freedom you will have to approach the missions, making Cyberika a personal experience and closer to the your playing style. Cherry is a visually beautiful city, rich in details and with unique citizens, bringing truth to the universe.

    Absorbs all the complexities of Cyberika’s cyberpunk world (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    1. Republique
  • Compatibility: Android, iOS
  • Price: free first episode (full game R$ 30,85 for Android and R$ 25,34 for iOS)
  • Size:

    3.7 GB for Android and 3.2 GB for iOS (version 6.1)

    • The pinnacle of Cyberpunk genre games available for mobile is found in République. Camouflaj’s game that mixes stealth with action in a dystopian context divided into episodes, for the player to enjoy at their own pace.

    In the story, you have the role of helping Hope to move through the levels and escape of a totalitarian government that installed a surveillance regime on residents in the internet age. The game has several puzzles and tense moments with several enemies behind Hope.

    République has gamepad support, for players who prefer, but it fits very well in the touch controls of the devices furniture.

    Help Hope escape in this Cyberpunk game that mixes action with stealth (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Walking through different styles of games, the Cyberpunk genre proves to be one of the most comprehensive styles on mobile devices today.

