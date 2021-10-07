youtube-rewind-retrospective-officially-retired-by-google

The annual YouTube retrospectives, known as Rewind, told in a few minutes the most relevant events of the last year, as a way to remember the highlights of the platform in 12 previous months. Now, this feature has been officially discontinued by the company in a very shy way, without grandiose ads or many justifications.

Last year, YouTube had no longer produced the traditional material, but people believed it was linked to the pandemic and with social distancing. The clips have always been widely expected and watched by the general public, even though they have been the target of much criticism in recent years — so much so that the latest editions ended up in the list of most hated videos on the platform.

Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind – we’ll be 👀 for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube 🔥 with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! → https://t.co/kI24C24eL0

— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 7, 2020

The information was released by the Tubefilter website and confirmed by the YouTube Creators profile on Twitter. The justification would have been that the site has grown so much that just one recap video would not be enough to include everything that has been featured on the platform in a year.

What was YouTube Rewind?

YouTube Rewind became famous for attracting millions of views — they all surpassed the mark of 24 millions — and garnering criticism for its format. Instead of being a traditional retrospective, he gathered popular content in the year and created a kind of “no frills” short film with several references.

The version of 2018, for example, makes numerous direct or implied mentions of Korean music groups, as that was when the explosion of BTS and other bands occurred from K-Pop, to the game Fortnite and the gangly dancing of the Backpack Kid. This was the most rejected video of the platform, title sustained until today, and it yielded criticism and even a mea culpa from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki for the footprint of the whole thing.