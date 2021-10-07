TikTok wants to serve as the 2nd screen for Champions League broadcasts
TikTok and TNT Sports have signed a partnership to bring UEFA Champions League content to cell phones in Brazil and Mexico. The idea is to provide users with a series of extra productions that will allow the best use of the biggest football club tournament on the planet, as if it were a second screen with highlights of the matches, best plays and goals in real time.
According to TikTok, fans will have access to exclusive information, interviews, behind the scenes and archive footage to recall the most memorable moments in Champions history. The social network should also launch some challenges to encourage users who declare support for teams of heart, such as the stellar Paris Saint-Germain by Neymar, Mbappé and Lionel Messi and Manchester United by star Cristiano Ronaldo.