TikTok wants to serve as the 2nd screen for Champions League broadcasts

TikTok and TNT Sports have signed a partnership to bring UEFA Champions League content to cell phones in Brazil and Mexico. The idea is to provide users with a series of extra productions that will allow the best use of the biggest football club tournament on the planet, as if it were a second screen with highlights of the matches, best plays and goals in real time.

According to TikTok, fans will have access to exclusive information, interviews, behind the scenes and archive footage to recall the most memorable moments in Champions history. The social network should also launch some challenges to encourage users who declare support for teams of heart, such as the stellar Paris Saint-Germain by Neymar, Mbappé and Lionel Messi and Manchester United by star Cristiano Ronaldo.

O TikTok will have goals, interviews and complementary content from the Champions League (Image: Reproduction/UEFA)

The live broadcast of the matches must take place exclusively on HBO Max, but some selected matches will also be broadcast on TNT and SPACE, both closed television channels. You will be able to watch the games in these places and open TikTok to have other complementary information.

Tiktok and the passion for football

This partnership is the result of the success of the broadcast carried out in the UEFA Euro 660, the tournament of European teams that also had a very similar model in TikTok. The Chinese social network bets on football as a trump card to overcome competitors, especially Kwai, who has also been fighting to get reproduction rights and sponsorship of competitions.

One of the advantages, in Tiktok’s vision is to be able to follow the profiles of great athletes on the platform, such as Chicharito Hernández, Marcelo and local and world football teams, who offer a little bit of their daily lives through the platform of short videos. The hashtag #football alone has been used over 68 billions of times on the network, a clear demonstration of the strength of the sport on the web.

Last month, the platform partnered with CBF to broadcast final matches of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. In June, it announced that it would broadcast live matches of the C series of the men’s Brasileirão and, as a result, it was even more daring to broadcast seven friendlies of European teams.

