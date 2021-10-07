the-most-watched-series-in-brazil-in-september-2021

The arrival of a new streaming in Brazil stirred a lot of public interest last month. Although Star+ was released on the day 30 August, the effects of its release in the country were felt even in September, with several exclusive productions from its catalog appearing among the most watched series in Brazil. With so much new coming in the bag, there was no lack of marathons.

It is the case of

The Walking Dead and

American Horror Story, two series whose new seasons became exclusive to Star+. This brought a lot of people to the platform and encouraged exploration of new attractions. That’s how

Only Murders in the Building

and

Y: The Last Man quickly fell into popular taste.

At the same time, September also marked some major Netflix debuts. The service finally brought new episodes of

La Casa de Papel

and surprised the world with

Round 6, his newest global success.