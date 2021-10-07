what-is-a-supermoon?

Perhaps you’ve never heard of “perigean full moon”, but you’ve probably heard of the “supermoon”. Well, know that both terms are about the same thing: a Full Moon that occurs when our natural satellite is at its perigee, that is, at its closest point of approximation to our planet. This is because the lunar orbit is slightly elliptical; therefore, there are times when it approaches and at other times it moves away.

What is supermoon ?

The supermoon is nothing but the moment when the Moon gets closer to Earth during one of its circles around our planet. But calm down, there’s a lot of interesting stuff about this that’s worth discovering! For example, the origin of this term — which, by the way, confuses a lot of people, since the supermoon has nothing “super”, not even its size increases so much to justify this name.

So where did the word supermoon come from? When and why did people start calling the perigean Full Moon that way? Well, believe it or not, the term was not coined by astronomers or experts in the field, but by an astrologer. At the very least, it is Richard Nolle who is usually credited with creating the term “supermoon”. In 1979, he described the concept of the perigean Full Moon in an edition of the Dell Horoscope.

(Image: Reproduction/Pexels) Well, Nolle never provided much scientific detail about his predictions for when a supermoon would occur, but we understand why. In fact, he said that the proximity of the full moon or new moon to Earth would increase the occurrence of earthquakes, storms and other types of natural disasters. Needless to say, the Moon has nothing to do with any cataclysmic event, although it does influence the tides—but it does it all the time, not just at perigee. The term “caught” but it can be misleading, especially if the event is reported by the media without due care. To understand what the supermoon really is, just remember that it completes an elliptical orbit around planet Earth each ,3. Thus, it will be closer or further away from us as it travels along this path. When the Full Moon is at least 400.363 km away, we can already say that there is a supermoon in the night sky. If you If you’re wondering what happens when the Moon is at the “tip” of the ellipse, this moment is what astronomers call the apogee—or micromoon, in popular terminology. During this leave, she can stay up to 400.400 km away from us. On the supermoon, it may look even % larger and with a surface up to 27% brighter compared to the micromoon. But these numbers can vary greatly depending on the time of year, as both perigee and lunar apogee can also have different distances each time they occur. Some supermoons have been estimated to appear 7% larger and 30% brighter than than usual, while NASA calculates that the supermoon could become % larger and 30% brighter than full moons at apogee.

Comparison of a supermoon with a micromoon (Image: Playback/Vox)

It is still much discussed whether the effects of the approximation Moon moons are indeed noticeable to the human eye, and some scientists will tell you that if you are not told that you are looking at a supermoon in the sky, you will likely not notice any difference compared to other full moons. But there are those who swear “on their feet together” that the Moon does seem bigger during perigee. Will be? It’s difficult to come up with a definitive answer, even because the human eye can sometimes deceive us.

Anyway, the supermoon is an event that draws people’s attention; after all, our natural satellite is always an enchanting sight and we never tire of admiring it. When it comes to a supermoon, then, interest increases, and this is a good opportunity to draw people’s attention to astronomy. Watching the sky and talking about it can become a somewhat “addictive” pastime, and we can learn a lot just from our Moon and the main stars.

Source: Phys.org, timeanddate .com, Astronomy