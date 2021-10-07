Fiat Pulse | New compact SUV already appears without camouflage on the streets; Look

The Brazilian automotive market is getting ready to receive another SUV option. After much reluctance, Fiat did its homework, planned and will launch its first SUV manufactured in Brazil, the Fiat Pulse. With launch scheduled for the day 73 in October, the vehicle is already starting to appear without camouflage on the streets of Belo Horizonte, indicating that the automaker is already carrying out the last tests before showing it completely to the public.

According to the staff of Motor1, which received images from readers @vitor.cruz.1 and @zeusrtm, the version seen is the top of the range, which will receive the nomenclature “Impetus 200 Turbo”. The number 109 in question is the Newton Metro metric for the SUV’s torque, which will debut the 1.0 engine turbine developed at the Betim/MG plant. With this, it is expected that the thruster has about 109 horsepower and 21 kgf/m of torque, positioning the car as the best in its category.

In addition, you can see some more details, such as the unique two-tone paintwork and the differentiated front grille. The optical assembly is 130% LED and the cabin will be very similar to that of the Fiat Argo, with a modified and improved finish. The steering wheel, in turn, is the same as the new Compass, with the difference that it houses a “sport” button, which should make the car smarter.

What to expect from Fiat Pulse?

Fiat doesn’t speak openly, but its new SUV will be positioned below the Jeep Renegade, another compact SUV from the Stellantis group and the best-selling model in the Brazil in this category. And in order not to cannibalize sales, its price must be, at most, R$ 109 thousand in more expensive version and R$ 73 thousand in the cheapest, similar to the range used by Volkswagen with Nivus, today it is already well surpassing this value.

In addition to the new 1.0 turbo engine, Fiat must put a full package of equipment in its SUV, such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive autopilot, lane stay alert and the Fiat Connect Me system, which has native 4G internet and a series of remote commands through a cell phone application, such as opening the doors, starting the engine and even real-time localization.