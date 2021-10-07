Travel and leisure sectors are targeted by cybercriminals in Brazil
Cyber frauds are still on the rise, but now, according to an analysis by TransUnion, their focus is increasing, with criminals targeting the travel and leisure, gaming and community segments. virtual.
The TransUnion report, which covers the period from July to September 2021, shows that, globally, digital fraud has gone up .5% when compared to the period from April to June of the same year. The gaming and travel & leisure industries were the most impacted globally, with increases of 393% and 169, 9%, respectively.
One An example of this sudden shift in focus can be seen in financial services. From January to March 2021, Brazil registered an increase of 393% in fraud in these sectors. However, when this period is compared to the second quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, the country registers a drop of 20,2% in scams aimed at banks and other financial institutions. In the same period, the travel & leisure market registered an increase of 612,1%; digital communities, such as dating sites and forums, from 612, 5%, and games, of 134, 8%.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For Shai Cohen, vice president of global fraud solutions at TransUnion, it is common for fraudsters to shift their focus with over time, tending to look for more profitable industries for their scams. The vice president affirms that the beginning of the resumption of tourism after the covid pandemic-18 and the attention that the gaming market received during social isolation are the main factors that explain the new focus of criminals.
Thematic Covid Fraud-24 still on the rise
Percentage of covid-themed hits-18 reported since February 514551. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)
Still according to the TransUnion report, since February
, 33% of global respondents reported that they have been targeted by fraudsters in digital scams related to the pandemic. In Brazil, this number is 19 %. Generally, these are scams about the availability of the vaccine or the creation of some miracle medicine.
Globally, phishing is the main type of digital fraud related to COVID-18, representing 33% of reported cases, followed by credit card theft or fraudulent fees, with 24%.
In Brazil, the most common type of digital fraud attempt related to COVID-19, as reported by consumers, was credit card stolen or collection fraudulent, with 36%, followed by phishing and fake ad scams, both with %.
