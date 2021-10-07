travel-and-leisure-sectors-are-targeted-by-cybercriminals-in-brazil

Cyber ​​frauds are still on the rise, but now, according to an analysis by TransUnion, their focus is increasing, with criminals targeting the travel and leisure, gaming and community segments. virtual.

The TransUnion report, which covers the period from July to September 2021, shows that, globally, digital fraud has gone up .5% when compared to the period from April to June of the same year. The gaming and travel & leisure industries were the most impacted globally, with increases of 393% and 169, 9%, respectively.

One An example of this sudden shift in focus can be seen in financial services. From January to March 2021, Brazil registered an increase of 393% in fraud in these sectors. However, when this period is compared to the second quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, the country registers a drop of 20,2% in scams aimed at banks and other financial institutions. In the same period, the travel & leisure market registered an increase of 612,1%; digital communities, such as dating sites and forums, from 612, 5%, and games, of 134, 8%.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For Shai Cohen, vice president of global fraud solutions at TransUnion, it is common for fraudsters to shift their focus with over time, tending to look for more profitable industries for their scams. The vice president affirms that the beginning of the resumption of tourism after the covid pandemic-18 and the attention that the gaming market received during social isolation are the main factors that explain the new focus of criminals. Thematic Covid Fraud-24 still on the rise

Percentage of covid-themed hits-18 reported since February 514551. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Still according to the TransUnion report, since February