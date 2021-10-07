destiny-2:-renegades-campaign-will-be-removed-from-the-game

Bungie announced this Thursday (7) that it will remove from Destiny 2 content related to the Renegades expansion. Forsaken). This will happen to make room for the debut of The Witch Queen, the next big paid DLC that will hit the game in February in 2022.

The action of removing game content is nothing new to the franchise and is part of the Destiny Content Vault (DCV), system introduced in 2020. This happens to keep the game as optimized as possible, but it is not always well accepted by players who bought expansions. Also, Bungie has already mentioned that content that goes into the DCV is not a permanent removal and may return at some point.

This time, at the launch of The Witch-Queen, Bungie will withdraw the campaign from Renegados and the Tangled Edge region. The Exodus Crash assault will remain in the game, as will Dream City and much of the Season 4 content.

