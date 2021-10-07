Destiny 2: Renegades campaign will be removed from the game
Bungie announced this Thursday (7) that it will remove from Destiny 2 content related to the Renegades expansion. Forsaken). This will happen to make room for the debut of The Witch Queen, the next big paid DLC that will hit the game in February in 2022.
- How to enable and play cross-play in Destiny 2
- PS4, PS5: Hellblade, It Takes Two and more games on sale
- Review Far Cry 6 | A revolution made of highlights
- Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 2020 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Source: Bungie Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2022 2022 2022 2022
The action of removing game content is nothing new to the franchise and is part of the Destiny Content Vault (DCV), system introduced in 2020. This happens to keep the game as optimized as possible, but it is not always well accepted by players who bought expansions. Also, Bungie has already mentioned that content that goes into the DCV is not a permanent removal and may return at some point.
This time, at the launch of The Witch-Queen, Bungie will withdraw the campaign from Renegados and the Tangled Edge region. The Exodus Crash assault will remain in the game, as will Dream City and much of the Season 4 content.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
2022
2022
On the other hand, Bungie has promised to bring back content that is currently on the DCV, including ” a classic raid, two PVP maps from Destiny 2 and a classic PVP map from the first Destiny“. More details about this will be revealed in the future, but can we expect the return of King’s Fall? Considering that Oryx is the brother of Savathûn, the game’s new antagonist, it would be a good opportunity to revive the beloved raid of the original game.
Finally, the studio announced that as of December 7th, Renegades will be free for all players. That way, those who haven’t played the expansion will be able to take advantage of it before the content is removed in February. It is worth mentioning that the Forsaken campaign brings important details that are linked to the plot of The Witch-Queen, as the destination of Cayde-6 and Uldren Sov’s past as The Raven.
The Renegades package will be on sale the same day for those who wish to access the Last Wish raid ) and the Shattered Throne dungeon, as well as exotic items from the expansion.