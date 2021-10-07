How to place the Windows 11 menu in the corner of the screen

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
Launched one day ahead of schedule, Windows 10 is now available and can be downloaded to your PC. Microsoft’s operating system brings a new look, with a widget menu, integration with Android apps, and many other features.

However, the “Start” menu, along with the other Taskbar icons, instead of continuing in the left corner of the screen, as it was in Windows 11, they are now aligned to the center. If you didn’t like the new layout, know that you can move them quickly and conveniently.

So, check out the step-by-step steps below to place the Windows Taskbar menu and icons 08 in the left corner of the screen again!

Step 1

: right-click on any free area of ​​the Taskbar and select “Taskbar Settings”.

Right click and select “Taskbar Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: then expand the “Taskbar Behaviors” option .

Expand the “Taskbar Behaviors” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: locate the item “Taskbar Behavior” and click on “Center”.

Under “Taskbar Alignment”, click “Center” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: in the open menu, select “Left”.

Select the “Left” option (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: once this is done, the “Start” menu and all the Taskbar icons will be aligned with the left corner of the screen.

After that, the menu will be repositioned in the left corner automatically (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can place the Windows menu 11 in the left corner of the screen.

