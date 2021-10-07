Ambev opens applications for startup project acceleration program

October 7, 2021
Beverage manufacturer Ambev started the second edition of Além, its program of development and co-creation of innovation with startups. The idea is to promote new products, services and business models in partnership with participating companies. Entries go until the day 17 of this month on the official website.

    • Startups will connect with executives from Ambev and its suppliers, in addition to having access to investments and the possibility of scaling their businesses. The Beyond has a partnership with the consulting firm Innoscience, which in turn applies its own methodology and monitoring to assess the best joint opportunities for ventures with Ambev.

    In this edition, the program will accept startups in the traction and scale phase and that have ready-made solutions already validated in the market, with at least two partners with exclusive dedication.

    The startups will undergo interviews in the registration phase, meetings and even an immersion for the co-creation of the pilot projects. There is no limited number of vacancies, as the idea is to attract the greatest number of companies with the potential to generate good business.

    CapudoCup, partnership between SporTI and the Fusion drink (Image: Disclosure/Ambev)

    “Startups have the opportunity to explore their technology, their model and their solution to join forces with the

    expertises

    of the company. These connections give rise to projects beyond Ambev”, says Eduardo Horai, head of technology at the brewer.

    In the first edition of Além, which took place this year, seven projects were chosen and there were more than 892 hours of co-creation during the three months of pilot development. One of them was a partnership between the startup SporTI — which develops technology for sports management and marketing — and the Fusion energy drink team: CapudoCup, a FreeFire game competition for gamers throughout Brazil.

    The objective of the Cup was to unite SporTI’s sports management technology with Ambev’s experience. In 90 hours of registration, the championship registered more than 7 thousand subscribers from 65 Brazilian cities. In addition, the competition’s lives reached around 9 million views in the four days of the championship.

