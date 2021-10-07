ambev-opens-applications-for-startup-project-acceleration-program

Beverage manufacturer Ambev started the second edition of Além, its program of development and co-creation of innovation with startups. The idea is to promote new products, services and business models in partnership with participating companies. Entries go until the day 17 of this month on the official website.

Startups will connect with executives from Ambev and its suppliers, in addition to having access to investments and the possibility of scaling their businesses. The Beyond has a partnership with the consulting firm Innoscience, which in turn applies its own methodology and monitoring to assess the best joint opportunities for ventures with Ambev.

In this edition, the program will accept startups in the traction and scale phase and that have ready-made solutions already validated in the market, with at least two partners with exclusive dedication.