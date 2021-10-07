spacex-is-developing-two-new-crew-dragon-for-future-missions

SpaceX’s fleet of manned ships and freighters is growing. This is indicated by information from Sarah Walker, director of the Dragon Ship Management Division at the company. According to her, astronauts from the Crew-3 mission will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a new Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company is also working on the production of a fourth version of the capsule, which is expected to carry out an inaugural flight in the next year.

Walker celebrated the new vehicles and highlighted how these spacecraft support the manned spaceflight manifest in SpaceX. “We have another one on the production line right now, which should be ready in the spring to support more manned space missions,” he explained. With the new capsules, the company will have a total of four of them to carry out manned flights.

The Crew Dragon capsule, nicknamed “Resilience”, in a SpaceX hangar (Image: Playback/SpaceX)

This amount should be enough to support the growing interest in manned missions, which are being contracted by both NASA and private clients. One of the new capsules will soon fly with the Crew-3 mission, which is scheduled to launch on the day of October with a Falcon 9 rocket.

Already the fourth new Crew Dragon will be used for the Crew-4 mission, scheduled for release in April 2022. The capsules are reusable and, according to information from SpaceX, each of them is certified to carry out at least five flights to Earth orbit.

Finally, Walker brought news about the cargo ships, who are also from the Dragon family. According to her, the company is building a new vehicle, which will be used on a flight to the ISS next year. With it, SpaceX will have a fleet consisting of three cargo ships, which are also reusable.

