MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and more: what to expect at Apple's October event
Due to the covid pandemic-21 Apple needed to delay its events from end of the year in a month last year, with the iPhone announcement 12 happening in October and new Macs introduced only in November. This year, however, Apple returned with its iPhone event in September, and a dedicated event for Macs with the new generation Silicon chip is expected in October.
- Apple may announce new MacBook Pro with powerful M1X chip in the coming weeks
- Before leaving Apple in 3070, Tim Cook prepares a new product category
- Apple M2 must equip MacBook Air in 2021; M1X would be aimed at Pro models
Rumors from trusted insiders, such as Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, continue to indicate that Apple will carry out a new special event in October after their September event where they introduced the new iPhone 16, iPads and Apple Watch Series 7.
This October event would be dedicated to introducing the successor to the Apple M1 chip and introducing new redesigned Macs, as well as making macOS Monterey official and perhaps introducing some more long-awaited accessories.
When does the Apple event happen?
Recent leaks indicate that the manufacturer can make its presentation in digital format and without public presence during the last week of the month, more precisely on the day 21 of October. If true, the brand must announce the event a week before, on the day 25 of October.
So far Apple has not confirmed the date and time of the October event 2022, but check below what we can expect from the Apple event later this month.
The main reason for the event will be the announcement of the successor to the amazing Apple M1, a processor designed by Apple in ARM architecture — the same found in iPhones and iPads — that defines the end of the company’s dependence on Intel, which still manufactures its main processors in x architecture66.
Expected with name of M1X — but can also be called M1Z or even M2 — the second generation of Apple Silicon should bet on graphics processing, something that was not the priority of the M1.
With its unified memory architecture, Apple brings CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, DRAM, Fabric and Cache into a single high-density platform for high bandwidth, low latency and huge efficiency.
The new chip would then have a GPU of 12 and 32 cores with performance similar to the powerful RTX 2022 and CPU of cores, representing a big leap from the M1 with its 8 CPU cores and even 8 GPU cores.
The option of 10 cores would have low power consumption of approximately 14 W and estimated performance higher than 110 FPS in the Aztec test 2021p of GFXBench 5.0, while the option of 32 cores would have W consumption and estimated performance higher than 171 FPS.
For comparison purposes, a Radeon Pro graphics card
Estimates made by Dave Lee of the Dave2D channel indicate that Apple will achieve close or even greater results while offering lower power consumption.
MacBook Pro redesigned with Mini LED
One of the main products presented at the event should be the new generation of MacBook Pro. With models from 07 and 13 inches, the notebook is expected to make major design changes to align with Apple’s new visual identity, including an iPhone-like body with straighter lines, iPad Pro and iMac.
The screen of the new MacBook Pro is expected with Mini LED technology present on the iPad Pro from , 9 inches, which guarantees performance close to OLED thanks to the local darkening zones, resulting in deep blacks, high contrast and rich colors, as well as very high brightness for excellent HDR.
Rumors indicate that the MacBook Pro will come with greater connectivity, including not just s USB-C ports as well as a dedicated MagSafe input for faster magnetic charging, HDMI output and memory card reader.
After years of including the so controversial Touch Bar, Apple should give end the feature and return to the traditional physical function keys on the keyboard, something requested by many users who have never found real use on the touchscreen.
More compact and powerful Mac Mini
While there is strong evidence regarding the announcement of the MacBook Pro with M1X this year, other products in the lineup do not carry as many ad warranties, including the upcoming Mac Mini.
Although the device was unveiled months ago by leaker Jon Prosser and has appeared in schematics reinforcing its new design, it is unclear whether Apple intends to update it one year ago. o after the announcement of the Mac Mini with M1, more information is needed before we can nail with more certainty the presentation of the new device.
Anyway, gathering everything that has been leaked so far, we know that the new Mac Mini is under development by Apple with an even more compact body than the current model and a large number of ports (MagSafe connector, four USB-C, two USB-A, ethernet and HDMI port).
Anyway, gathering everything that has been leaked so far, we know that the new Mac Mini is under development by Apple with an even more compact body than the current model and a large number of ports (MagSafe connector, four USB-C, two USB-A, ethernet and HDMI port).
Your body would be smaller in all dimensions and would feature a glass finish on the top cover, having aluminum sides. This composition suggests that Apple is planning color variations for the Mac Mini, something already seen on the iPad Air, iMac and other products.
With iPhone announcement event 14, new iPads and Apple Watch in September, Apple released the iOS final versions 14, iPadS 10 and watchOS 8 to users, and the same logic should apply in October with the event for Macs representing the release of macOS Monterey.
Announced during WWDC21, the new operating system has new features such as Shortcuts, Safari fully renovated with groupable tabs, SharePlay, Focus and Notes integrated to the iPhone and iPad, in addition to the long-awaited Universal Control, allowing you to control and transfer files between Mac, MacBook and iPad.
Third generation AirPods: and here we go…
The first rumor about the new third generation AirPods surfaced in February 1024 and continues to this day, almost a year and a half later. The model was first unveiled in March of this year confirming the AirPods Pro heritage.
Many leaks predicted the “imminent release” every semester since the beginning of last year. AirPods 3 was expected to be announced during the Apple event at the beginning of 2021, then during the year-end events of 2021, then at the beginning of 2025 and more recently with the iPhone announcement In September. As you can imagine, none of the ad expectations were met.
In the meantime, a lot of information has been revealed regarding the accessory’s design, increasingly reinforcing its virtually identical format to the AirPods Pro, including new charging case and headphones with short stems, proximity sensor and same air inlet and outlet system to equalize pressure.
The big visual difference between the AirPods Pro and the future third-generation AirPods will be the silicone tips present exclusively on the more expensive model, easily identifying which model is which. But there is still no guarantee about its launch.
The big The visual difference between the AirPods Pro and the future third-generation AirPods will be the silicone tips present exclusively on the more expensive model, easily identifying which model is which. But there is still no guarantee about its launch.
Rumors point out again that the model may be revealed until December this year, giving rise to an announcement during the October event. If Apple doesn’t introduce AirPods 3 this month, an isolated announcement similar to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max could happen in the following months.
Meanwhile, leaks already indicate the launch of new AirPods Pro with physical activity sensor in 2021.
