brain-reveals-signs-of-alzheimer's-long-before-a-person-is-diagnosed

According to a British study, healthy people — and​​ with a known or unknown genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease — may show differences in brain structure and have a result worse on tests of mental ability, early. Now, the challenge is to develop technologies that detect these first signs of the neurological condition, even before the traditional diagnosis can be confirmed.

Previously, science has already identified that people with parents or siblings have the Alzheimer’s disease (first-degree relatives) are more likely to develop it than those without an affected close relative. However, the new fact is the discovery of these possible indications even before the most robust manifestations. Discovery can also help those who are unaware of the family’s health history.

If detected early, signs of Alzheimer’s may be key to a better quality of life for the patient (Image: Reproduction/Kjpargeter/Freepik)

It is worth remembering that Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease that affects different regions of the brain . Among the first is the hippocampus. This is vital for memory processing and learning. That is why it is so difficult to reverse a picture of the disease when the diagnosis is made late.

Understand the study

Published in the scientific journal Neuropsychopharmacology, the University of Glasgow research adopted a scoring system for a person’s genetic risk of developing Alzheimer’s. This calculation was made from a database with genetic data from .790 healthy adults, ​​without a condition of dementia diagnosed at that time, withdrawn from the UK Biobank bank.

After analysis, the researchers found that the lifetime genetic risk of a person with Alzheimer’s was significantly associated with differences in brain structure and performance on tests of mental ability.

“Our findings are new because they show that the effects of genetic risk may, to some extent, be apparent long before a diagnosis of clinical dementia,” commented study researcher Rachana Tank. After all, the differences in the structure of the brain could already be there, before any manifestation, for example.

“These findings could lead to an improved way to assess the risk of Alzheimer’s disease of the than current methods of inquiry into a family history of dementia,” noted researcher Donald Lyall. “Being able to identify individuals at risk from poorer cognitive abilities and potentially accelerated decline can greatly improve future diagnosis and treatment options,” added Lyall.

Search for an early diagnosis

The challenge will be to transform this knowledge in a system that allows for earlier diagnosis of the condition. “If we can accurately identify people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life, this could change the game,” says researcher Fiona Carragher.

“The early detection of people at higher risk have the potential to pave the way for new treatments in the future and help researchers understand what causes the development of diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” commented Carragher. However, the research should expand to other databases, as the study focused on the European population.

Furthermore, researcher Carragher highlighted that “the scale of this study is significant. It adds further evidence to the theory that some brain changes are associated with to Alzheimer’s disease can begin many years before symptoms such as memory loss.”

Source: The National News