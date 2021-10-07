moving-to-windows-11?-know-the-main-bugs-that-affect-the-system

Windows 10 is finally between us. After four months of testing, the system is finally “ready” to reach the general public, but bug discovery is almost certain for an operating system in its first moments in the hands of the general public.

For this reason, and considering that the computer has a great importance in the routine of users, it is important to consider whether it is worth or not upgrade right away to the new operating system. To put the cards on the table,

Canaltech has compiled the main bugs, errors and problems found in the Microsoft operating system that may convince you not to exit Windows 10 — at least , for now.

“Memory leak”

Since versions of Windows tests 10, the File Explorer had a problem: the memory leak. Every time the program is opened, a portion of RAM memory is allocated to it — and it stays in this state until the PC is restarted or you “nail down” the Windows Explorer process in Task Manager.

Windows Explorer may "eat" memory RAM on Windows 10 (Image: Igor Almenara/ Canaltech)

The user 10 can check if the problem affects you in a very simple way: open the Task Manager, organize the results based on RAM consumption by clicking on “Memory” and pressing Windows key + E repeatedly to open multiple instances of File Explorer; after that, close everything. If the system is suffering from a memory leak, the native tool must continue with very high memory consumption, even if it is 100% closed.

Windows Taskbar 10

If you installed the new Windows 10 and came across the Taskbar from the previous system, just ran into one more bug — even if you prefer the old style. The problem seems to affect mainly those who anticipated the update on the computer via the Installation Assistant, the official tool from Microsoft.

The icons and functionality would all be different, but the Taskbar would remain the same when affected by the bug (Image: Mastermind173/Reddit) For that, there are two solutions: in the first one, you can try to create a new local user account to force the appearance of the new Taskbar; in the second, it is to redo the installation of the new OS from scratch. Slow internet bug After upgrading, some users found internet connection much slower than usual — this is another example of a bug. In this case, devices with Intel Killer networking software simply “drop” UDP (User Datagram Protocol) packets under certain conditions and, as a result, websites may take longer to load and streams may be poorer — and not usage of a VPN solves the problem. Game performance drop Microsoft prides itself on having created the most secure Windows in OS history, but doesn’t comment that the features it enables can come at a cost in performance — such is the case with VBS, Virtualization-Based Security. It is a security mechanism that uses hardware virtualization features to create and isolate a safe region of operating system memory. Metro Exodus, the last title in the franchise, has a performance drop of up to 24% with VBS enabled (Image: Playback/Deep Silver)

On new computers embedded with Win 10, the feature is enabled by default. However, enabling the tool can impact gaming performance. Damage varies depending on the title tested, as PC Gamer website showed — in

Horizon Zero Dawn , the impact was 25%, while in Metro Exodus , 15%, but Far Cry New Dawn only suffered with 5%. Problems with AMD CPUs

This problem is curious, mainly due to the fact that it was recognized by AMD itself: apparently , Windows 10 does not handle some features well of the Ryzen family of CPUs — every generation, absolutely. The obstacle is divided into two parts, the L3 memory latency (multiplied up to 3 times on the new OS) and the incompatibility with the “Preferred Cores” feature of load optimization per core.