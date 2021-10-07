Guardians of the Galaxy: Lovely video shows Cosmo behind the scenes in the game
Attention: stop everything you are doing and watch the behind-the-scenes video of Cosmo, the dog of Guardians of the Galaxy — a franchise that will win a game from Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix in October. The team used motion capture technology to recreate the dog in the game.
- Preview Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Too chaotic
- Galactic Guardians Game is finished and celebrates with Brazilian meme
- Midnight Suns: Watch the gameplay of the new Marvel game
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and join the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
One of the dogs that helped in the task was Diego, a super animated and charismatic golden retriever. It seems that both animals and humans had a lot of fun in the process. Watch below:
Please enjoy this exclusive behind the scenes look at Diego becoming Cosmo 🐾🚀 pic.twitter.com/06q6AFrO3j
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 7 , 2021
The work was a partnership between the Eidos-Montréal and the WeRateDogs profile, which evaluates internet users’ dogs (always with cute comments, of course) and helps needy pets. According to the group’s website, they have a “mission of celebrating good dogs (they are all good dogs), sharing their stories, improving their lives and helping those who need us most.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
On Twitter, Marvel Games Senior Director of Product Development Eric Monacelli thanked the developers, artists and marketers of Marvel Games game for “making it happen”, in addition to the WeRateDogs team itself. “It shows how video games can sometimes go beyond their virtual worlds and seamlessly connect with a brand that serves to elevate its audience while promoting sensitivity. That’s why I love video games and the power of Marvel characters,” he wrote.
And thank you to the @dog_rates team. This spotlights how video games can sometimes reach beyond their virtual worlds & connect perfectly with a brand that serves to uplift its audience while promoting pawsitivity. This is why I love video games & the power of Marvel characters. pic.twitter.com/5fP3yoRIo6
— Eric Monacelli (@ermonacelli) October 7, 2021
Eidos-Montréal has also published an excerpt of what the interaction between Cosmo and the game’s characters will be like — including the playable protagonist, Star-Lord. The video shows the more serious side of the telepathic dog as he chases his own tail and plays like a ball. Watch (subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese available):
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released in October 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
With information from: ScreenRant, WeRateDogs
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.