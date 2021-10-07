guardians-of-the-galaxy:-lovely-video-shows-cosmo-behind-the-scenes-in-the-game

One of the dogs that helped in the task was Diego, a super animated and charismatic golden retriever. It seems that both animals and humans had a lot of fun in the process. Watch below:

Please enjoy this exclusive behind the scenes look at Diego becoming Cosmo 🐾🚀 pic.twitter.com/06q6AFrO3j

— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 7 , 2021

The work was a partnership between the Eidos-Montréal and the WeRateDogs profile, which evaluates internet users’ dogs (always with cute comments, of course) and helps needy pets. According to the group’s website, they have a “mission of celebrating good dogs (they are all good dogs), sharing their stories, improving their lives and helping those who need us most.”

On Twitter, Marvel Games Senior Director of Product Development Eric Monacelli thanked the developers, artists and marketers of Marvel Games game for “making it happen”, in addition to the WeRateDogs team itself. “It shows how video games can sometimes go beyond their virtual worlds and seamlessly connect with a brand that serves to elevate its audience while promoting sensitivity. That’s why I love video games and the power of Marvel characters,” he wrote.