best-apps-to-calculate-shipping

It is possible to calculate the freight of parcels through the Post Office through different ways: by cell phone, an alternative involves installing specific apps for this function or accessing the official app of the transport company. This calculation is very important for those who work with deliveries and need to provide this information to potential customers.

4 ways to track orders at the Post Office



How to calculate the Post Office shipping on mobile using the application

What is Sedex Today and how it works

To find out the freight cost in the different postal services, it is necessary to present information about the package and the destination address. Therefore, have the recipient’s zip code and measures on the format, weight and dimensions of the content sent at hand. After entering the data, the apps inform the total value and estimated delivery time. See, below, three applications that make the calculation of freight for postal orders!

1. Post Office Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free The official postal service application is the main option to check shipping. From the “Prices and deadlines” section, it is possible to simulate the values ​​and delivery time for national or international orders. In the national option, it is necessary to inform the zip code of the sender and recipient, while the international version requests data about the country and city of destination. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Use the platform dos Correios to access the values ​​(Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The form is filled with destination and package information. Then, the app informs the values ​​for different modalities of PAC and Sedex, including the option of payment upon withdrawal. To create another simulation, however, it is necessary to enter all the data again.

The application also provides other additional functions to manage your order. It can be used to track orders, pre-order, search for nearby agencies and access package posting.