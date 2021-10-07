Best apps to calculate shipping
It is possible to calculate the freight of parcels through the Post Office through different ways: by cell phone, an alternative involves installing specific apps for this function or accessing the official app of the transport company. This calculation is very important for those who work with deliveries and need to provide this information to potential customers.
To find out the freight cost in the different postal services, it is necessary to present information about the package and the destination address. Therefore, have the recipient’s zip code and measures on the format, weight and dimensions of the content sent at hand. After entering the data, the apps inform the total value and estimated delivery time. See, below, three applications that make the calculation of freight for postal orders!
1. Post Office
The official postal service application is the main option to check shipping. From the “Prices and deadlines” section, it is possible to simulate the values and delivery time for national or international orders. In the national option, it is necessary to inform the zip code of the sender and recipient, while the international version requests data about the country and city of destination. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Use the platform dos Correios to access the values (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The form is filled with destination and package information. Then, the app informs the values for different modalities of PAC and Sedex, including the option of payment upon withdrawal. To create another simulation, however, it is necessary to enter all the data again.
The application also provides other additional functions to manage your order. It can be used to track orders, pre-order, search for nearby agencies and access package posting.
2. SuperFrete Calculator
Android, iOS free with in-app purchase option
There are some options that can be explored beyond the Post Office app, such as the SuperFrete Calculator. The application also performs the calculations for shipments by PAC or Sedex, using the same requested information about the destination and size of the package.
The application has a very useful function for those who need to simulate multiple deliveries in one day: just tap the floppy disk icon to save yours. source and package zip information. Thus, when calculating the shipping, the user only needs to load this data and enter the destination zip code to calculate quickly.
The SuperFrete Calculator also provides other features to facilitate the work with orders. For packages that have already been sent, it is possible to track each step through the application. In addition, it is possible to search the zip code number from other address information.
3. Easy Tracking
Android, iOS free with in-app purchase option
Rastreio Fácil is a complete option to manage all your orders posted by the Post. Although it is not the main function of the app, it is possible to calculate the freight for sending packages by PAC or Sedex after filling out the form with zip code and information about the package. From a login on the platform, the app allows you to backup all shipments and registered tracking codes. There are options to track packages, receive notifications and even link your Mercado Livre account to synchronize codes quickly. Rastreio Fácil has a paid version without ads, with unlimited features and access offline. The monthly version is offered for R$ ,98 per month, while the annual plan is paid in a single installment of R$ 98,98.
Android, iOS
free with in-app purchase option
Rastreio Fácil is a complete option to manage all your orders posted by the Post. Although it is not the main function of the app, it is possible to calculate the freight for sending packages by PAC or Sedex after filling out the form with zip code and information about the package.
From a login on the platform, the app allows you to backup all shipments and registered tracking codes. There are options to track packages, receive notifications and even link your Mercado Livre account to synchronize codes quickly.
Rastreio Fácil has a paid version without ads, with unlimited features and access offline. The monthly version is offered for R$ ,98 per month, while the annual plan is paid in a single installment of R$ 98,98.
