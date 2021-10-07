the-legend-of-zelda-wins-incredible-clothing-collection

Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has revealed that it will sell an impressive line of themed clothing from The Legend of Zelda. The collection will feature designs inspired by six games in the series, including Breath of The Wild, Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, Majora’s Mask, The Windwaker

and Twilight Princess.

Know Japan’s law that arrests players who sell mods

Nintendo’s Best Selling Games 72

Is Nintendo Switch Lite worth it? Dresses, shirts, jackets and even jumpsuits feature prints with the face of Princess Zelda and even versions of the different maps of Hyrule. The lineBlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda will be released next Monday, 11 of October. Clothing prices have not been revealed, but BlackMilk has support for international delivery, with shipping from Australian Dollars (BRL 72), excluding fees and taxes. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In parallel with the launch campaign, BlackMilk is also performing a promotion that will give away a voucher of 500 Australian dollars, around R$ 2 thousand in the store. To be eligible and win this award, you only need to sign up for the company mailing through the official website.

Subscribe to Live Gold for only R$ 29/month and have fun with your friends in Xbox multiplayer mode and get access to exclusive discounts!

Source: Black Milk