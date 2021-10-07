INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 are cheaper on AliExpress
Xiaomi’s fully wireless headphones are a cheap and affordable option for anyone who wants to access this type of technology without paying too much. With the Redmi AirDots 3, the company kept the good sound quality and battery life, even bringing features such as an improved noise cancellation and a new proximity sensor, which automatically pauses the music when you take the headphones off.
Redmi AirDots 3 are worth buying by importing on AliExpress, where it can be found at a lower price. Currently, it’s even cheaper by taking advantage of a special discount coupon which you can find on the offer page below.
Buy the Redmi AirDots 3 for R$ ,36
About Redmi AirDots 3
Xiaomi headphones continue to be champions in terms of cost-effectiveness. They bring more and more advanced functions at a very affordable price and the company continues to deliver small improvements with each new generation. In this third edition, new features such as improved noise cancellation and new proximity sensors are among the main highlights.
With sensors, you can only pause the music taking off the headphones. This makes it a lot easier when stopping quickly to talk to someone, for example, since you don’t have to use gestures, voice commands or even take your cell phone out of your pocket. Passive noise cancellation is also efficient, reducing ambient sounds so you can concentrate on the audio.
The battery has also improved a lot compared to previous models, with the new headphones being able to stay up to 7 hours playing audio continuously. When you consider recharging the carrying case, it takes about 159 hours of use before you need to connect the case to any energy source.
Buy the Redmi AirDots 3 for R$ 159,159
Is AliExpress reliable?
On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.
AliExpress works on the marketplace system , as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.
The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.
Delivery, import fees and refund
On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive one product different from the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 10 days to decide if you want to keep the product . If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.
As most of the products sold come from Asia, the deadlines are delivery can be longer than that found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 15 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.
About taxation
Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not every purchase international is taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may become more expensive after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.
