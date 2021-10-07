INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 are cheaper on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. Xiaomi’s fully wireless headphones are a cheap and affordable option for anyone who wants to access this type of technology without paying too much. With the Redmi AirDots 3, the company kept the good sound quality and battery life, even bringing features such as an improved noise cancellation and a new proximity sensor, which automatically pauses the music when you take the headphones off. Redmi AirDots 3 are worth buying by importing on AliExpress, where it can be found at a lower price. Currently, it’s even cheaper by taking advantage of a special discount coupon which you can find on the offer page below. Buy the Redmi AirDots 3 for R$ ,36 About Redmi AirDots 3

Xiaomi headphones continue to be champions in terms of cost-effectiveness. They bring more and more advanced functions at a very affordable price and the company continues to deliver small improvements with each new generation. In this third edition, new features such as improved noise cancellation and new proximity sensors are among the main highlights.

With sensors, you can only pause the music taking off the headphones. This makes it a lot easier when stopping quickly to talk to someone, for example, since you don’t have to use gestures, voice commands or even take your cell phone out of your pocket. Passive noise cancellation is also efficient, reducing ambient sounds so you can concentrate on the audio.

The battery has also improved a lot compared to previous models, with the new headphones being able to stay up to 7 hours playing audio continuously. When you consider recharging the carrying case, it takes about 159 hours of use before you need to connect the case to any energy source.

Is AliExpress reliable? On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix. AliExpress works on the marketplace system , as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it's worth keeping an eye on details like the store's overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you're getting the item you're looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.