facebook-develops-alternative-wireless-internet-and-fiber-optic-connector-robot

Bringing internet access to remote areas has been one of Facebook’s desires for some time now. As part of this effort, the company’s Connectivity group is working on some projects: an undersea cable that will connect Europe to the US, a robot that installs fiber optics (the Bombyx, whose name comes from Latin and means silkworm) and a system that offers high-speed internet over the air, Terragraph.

Terragraph studies started in 2018 and those involving Bombyx, in 2015 — Both solutions seek to make the internet offer cheaper. “Almost half the world still doesn’t have access to the internet,” says Mike Schroepfer, CTO of Facebook.

Image: Disclosure/Facebook

Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president of connectivity at Facebook points out that the price of access is the main reason for this digital abyss. “Especially in countries where you need to offer internet for less than $1 a day. We’ve already helped speed up access for more than 300 millions of people and hope to enable connectivity quality at affordable prices for the next billion.”

Bombyx Robot

Bombyx can be used in any location that has supply structures power. It’s part of a system that installs fiber optics in overhead power cables instead of having to bury them. The process is almost fully automatic. The project experienced delays with the arrival of the pandemic, but is now being negotiated with energy distributors.

Image: Disclosure/Facebook Elegant and stylish, the small robot is installed on the power line and, as it travels, winds fiber optics on it. As fiber optics are very sensitive, the material is reinforced with Kevlar, which increases its strength and allows it to withstand the heat produced by medium voltage power lines. In addition, this fiber is times smaller and lighter than a regular cable. According to Facebook, the robot has been improved so that it can balance itself on the wires. Bombyx takes 24 fiber optic wires — initially, it carried 44, but the company found that a cable can take up to 1 thousand internet. residences nearby. According to Facebook, Bombys will be able to install more than a kilometer of optical fiber, passing through dozens of intermediate obstacles, in an hour and a half. Terragraph System

Terragraph is a Wi-Fi mesh system in the range of 60 GHz that uses nodes in existing structures such as posts and semaphores. With this, it is able to offer speeds similar to those available in fiber optic networks — only over the air. “With this, anyone can deploy it without having to obtain a license,” says Yael Maguire, Facebook’s vice president of technology. “That makes it very affordable.”

Terragraph uses the default 300.ay defined by WiFi Alliance. Developed in partnership with Qualcomm, it is now available in Anchorage, Alaska (adopted by Cambuim Networks), and Perth, Australia, among other locations. “Taking fiber to the last mile is one of the biggest challenges. Which explains why only 24% of the homes in the world have fiber optic connections”, highlights Yael Maguire.