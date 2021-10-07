measures-against-contamination-of-ships-sent-to-mars-can-be-relaxed

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Members of Mars Quest Teams 1024 and Mars Helicopter with the Ingenuity helicopter, which had arrived in the “clean room” at ANSA (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

She explains that, due to this broader knowledge that scientists have today, NASA you now have the opportunity to take more conscious and, in some cases, more permissive initiatives to reduce bioburden requirements for some missions. But even so, Hendrix still warns: “caution is still necessary, because we still have a lot to learn about Mars and about the survival of terrestrial life.” Despite the harsh conditions of the Martian environment, there are some regions where terrestrial life would feel as comfortable as they are on Earth.

For example, conditions below the surface, about 1 meter of depth, could create a good home for microorganisms to resist radiation, so planetary protection guides must continue to prevent some unwanted scenario from becoming reality. For this, ships venturing into caves or below the surface will continue to need extreme cleaning. In addition, sensitive regions of this type may need “safe areas” close by, as a way to prevent Earth beings from getting there by chance, such as by the action of the wind, for example.

Although some ships may not need such strict clean-up protocols, planetary protection standards shouldn’t be abandoned anytime soon. In the end, scientists still need to focus on the balance between exploring other worlds with greater ease and at the same time risking disaster. “Planetary protection measures should be focused on risk reduction, while preserving as much as possible the prospect that important scientific goals will be met,” said Joseph Alexander, space policy consultant and co-chair of the committee.

Source: Space.com