voice-commands-without-“ok,-google”-start-to-be-implemented-on-android

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
Google has started building the feature that allows you to do voice commands without “Ok, Google” in the assistant app for Android. The “Quick Phrases” (“Quick Phrases” in Portuguese) speeds up requests for specific and mundane tasks, such as interacting with an alarm or answering a call.

  • You will soon be able to ask Google Assistant for things without saying “Ok, Google”
  • Google Assistant wants to dispense with “Ok, Google” to perform tasks simple
  • Google wants to use your voice to improve Google Assistant

But rest assured, Google Assistant wouldn’t start taking every sentence of yours once the feature becomes available. Activating shortcuts must be done manually and only for selected phrases, so you can choose exactly what is interesting to shorten — and leave out what is not.

Assistant Quick Calls are supported only for interactions with alarms and links (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

Currently, the Mobile Quick Phrases includes support for answering/rejecting calls or turning off ringing alarms. In the future, the same functionality will support more complex commands on Google’s smart speakers like the Nest Mini, including “create alarm”, “stop timer” and “volume up” functions.

As soon as activated , the wizard will remember that shortcuts are available (Image: Playback/XDA Developers) The distribution of the functionality is not happening yet, but it is already possible to activate it from the app code. The addition is part of the compilation 12.29..29, but it should only be in preparation for a future release.

When the availability of the tool for smart devices , nothing is known for the time being. In this case, all that remains is to wait for an update, which will probably arrive in some Google Home app update.

Source: XDA Developers

