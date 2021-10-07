voice-commands-without-“ok,-google”-start-to-be-implemented-on-android

Google has started building the feature that allows you to do voice commands without “Ok, Google” in the assistant app for Android. The “Quick Phrases” (“Quick Phrases” in Portuguese) speeds up requests for specific and mundane tasks, such as interacting with an alarm or answering a call.

But rest assured, Google Assistant wouldn’t start taking every sentence of yours once the feature becomes available. Activating shortcuts must be done manually and only for selected phrases, so you can choose exactly what is interesting to shorten — and leave out what is not.