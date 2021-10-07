arthrosis-cure-on-the-way?-scientists-create-cartilage-using-stem-cells

For the treatment of people with cartilage wear — such as those with osteoarthritis (arthrosis) — a team of researchers at the University of Southampton, UK, has developed a new way to transform stem cells into cartilaginous tissue. Potentially, the technique should allow for new possibilities of medical treatment for those facing conditions of this type.

Researchers develop synthetic lubricant for knee joints

Historic! How a Brain Implant Cured This Woman’s Deep Depression

Scientists “Weigh” Cancer Cells to Customize Medicines

It is worth explaining that cartilage acts as a natural joint cushion. Whether due to advancing time, sports injuries or trauma, cartilage wear leads to the condition. As a result, it is as if the bones rub against each other. At this point, the person usually feels pain and has difficulty moving, which can occur to different degrees.

Research transforms stem cells into cartilage (Image: Reproduction/Artem Podrez/Pexels)

Currently, there is a lack of procedures that repair cartilage damage with high efficiency and permanently. According to the researchers, the available methods usually offer solutions that last between 5 to years, when a new intervention it is, then, necessary. In this sense, there is still a lack of ways to promote a robust and lasting repair.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Stem cells turn to cartilage

Published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports, the study demonstrated how scientists generated cartilage tissue in the laboratory by differentiating embryonic stem cells into chondroblasts, the cells that make up cartilage. Then, the authors used these cells to generate three-dimensional pieces of cartilage tissue, without any synthetic or natural support materials.

In the assembly, the researchers show pieces of cartilage , developed from stem cells, in detail. The tissues are 4.5 mm in diameter (Image: Reproduction/Griffith et al., 2021/Scientific Reports)

“This research is exciting, as our ability to generate cartilage with properties similar to those of normal human cartilage has the potential to provide a robust tissue engineering product for cartilage repair,” explained researcher Franchesca Houghton, from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, about the technique, which is considered promising.

According to the authors, they are the first to use the technique free of any type of framework to generate cartilage tissue. In addition, Rahul Tare, also a professor at the university, explained that “this ‘similar’ tissue replacement approach has the potential to constitute a sea change in cell-based surgical approaches to repair damaged cartilage and improve cancer outcomes. long-term patients”.

Now, the team’s next step is to deepen these findings, based on new studies. In the future, it is possible that this laboratory-created tissue could be routinely used in surgeries to repair damaged cartilage.

To access the full study on the use of stem cells for development of cartilage, published in Scientific Reports, click here.

Source: News Medical