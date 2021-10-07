how-to-correctly-dispose-of-your-junk-mail

Did you know that your electronic products and batteries that are no longer useful can still be recycled? A data survey carried out by the University of the United Nations, in partnership with several international bodies — The Global E-Waste Monitor survey 2019 — reveals that Brazil was the fifth country that generated the most electronic waste in 2019, producing about 2.1 million tons. That’s a lot!

Furthermore, according to data collected by Green Eletron, in a survey carried out here in Brazil with the voices of 2,000 people, % of Brazilians interviewed do not know what electronic waste is, nor do they know how its disposal process is done. Therefore, today I came to explain to you what electronic waste is and how you can properly dispose of it. Check it out below in the next lines!

What is junk mail? Guys, trash Electronic is the term used to refer to electronic products that have stopped working or are no longer useful. For example, that old cell phone or computer that hasn't worked for a long time. When you have the need to dispose of them, you cannot throw them in the common trash. But why?

Junk mail ( Image: Reproduction/Alesp)

Look, electronic devices have several materials in their composition, which are not biodegradable, such as lead, cadmium, mercury and beryllium, for example. But, the devices can be disassembled, recycled and used as raw material in the manufacture of new products. Thus, this process reduces the extraction of resources from nature and also generates new jobs.

How to dispose of electronic waste

Therefore, the solution is to take electronic waste to selective collection points. Several cities in Brazil have these collection points, known as Ecopoints. Thus, in these spaces, you can even discard large electronics, such as a refrigerator, for example. You can check which collection points are closest to your region via the Google Maps app (Android | iOS). There in the app, just type “Ecopoint” in the search bar.

(Capture: Canaltech /Felipe Freitas)

Also, did you know that you can also dispose of your electronic waste in stores at Magalu? In order to encourage the recycling of electronic waste, in 514617 several collection points were installed in more than 33 Magalu stores in the city of São Paulo. Ah! And these collection points will also be expanded to other 92 stores across Brazil. Cool huh?

The collection points arrived first at 33 stores in Greater São Paulo (Image: Divulgação/Magalu)

Magalu collection points can receive small items and medium-sized, such as headphones, cell phones and tablets, while large items, such as televisions, will be received by sellers. So, the collection and destination of electronics will be carried out by ABREE (Brazilian Association of Recycling of Electronics and Home Appliances).

These are some ways to correctly dispose of your electronic waste. Did you like these tips? Share this story with your friends. Let’s take care of the environment!

Source: Green Eletron, The Global E-Waste Monitor 660