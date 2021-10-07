Review: New World | survive to improve

MMORPGS take a lot of time and some people, like me, don’t have time to play games every day or for long hours. So, I leave you the tip: items offered by your faction are very interesting, especially if you want good equipment without having to suffer a lot with grinding. And this is where the real walk through New World begins. If you are willing to discover the full range of merchant skills that exist in the game, you can always carry out quests for your faction to secure better items.

By embarking on New World , as you progress through the main missions, you will reach the point in which you must choose one of the three available factions: Marauders, Syndicate and Alliance. After joining one of the groups, you can choose to join a guild. If you want to change faction to join friends, the first change will be free. After that, the player must pay a fee and wait 100 days to do so.

In the story, players are taken on an expedition to an unknown place called Aeternum, where there is an evil power that is corrupting people. Somehow, your character isn’t affected by corruption, and it’s up to him, along with other adventurers, to find out what’s happening in this world, as well as helping to strengthen the defenses of the local civilization. The main idea of ​​ New World is that you build within yourself the feeling of survival, whether hunting animals for food, protecting and improving cities to deal with rival factions or defeating the corruption that plagues the island.

New World tries to be robust and has the potential to maintain itself over the years, but it still has a lot to improve. We’ll tell you what we think of the game, which is available for PC via Steam, below.

I jumped right into New World with previous experience of the last Amazon game betas, and the initial feeling when playing the finished version was that, aside from simple details of skill mechanics, nothing had effectively changed. The battle system is still very robust, with interesting possibilities for both fighting other players and monsters on the map. But, in the end, an MMORPG doesn’t just sustain itself on that.

New World , by Amazon Game Studios, is the company’s first venture in the gaming world. In the MMORPG, your character becomes involved in a plot in which you must help the inhabitants of a cursed island to deal with the dangers that corruption is causing in that place. Build your weapons, conquer territories for your faction and battle against opposing guilds for domination of cities.

Despite a range of monsters until robust, New World

But it is only possible to encounter monsters of corruption during raids or at specific events on the map. For daily missions, you’ll face the same generic creatures all day long. The game even tries to convey a false sense of variety with some animals. But in the case of wolves, for example, they only change their fur color to say that they are of different species. The feeling is that New World goes to the more generic side of MMORPGs, where the enemies are the same and with some punctual differences here and there.

A basic example is the beings of corruption a little more generic. Some monsters that look like zombies or skeletons possessed by the corrosion roam the game’s map. The monsters that live on the farm have two different versions, with the exception of the boss that is in some points of the map, but which is the same throughout the region, it only changes the name. If you find a farm in Eternal Fall, the enemies will be the same ones that appear in Monarch’s Cliffs. Even the mission objectives are repetitive and have some occasional variations.

There are even a lot of identical quests. And not in the sense of taking the same activity to help your friend, but of repeating the same mission in a short period of time. In those involving fights between players, I had to do the mission to remain standing in the region for a certain time at least four times.

If you want to devote a lot of time to the game, you can go exploring, improving your skills and using the ecosystem of cities to have the best possible opportunities. But if you don’t want to waste time making your own weapons, you also have the option to buy from other players — however, in this case, you will be held hostage to the prices created by them. In New World, the game characters don’t sell items, so the entire currency system on the server revolves around the players.

As I’m a regular MMORPG player, I know how problematic it is to keep the dependence on the monetary system in the hands of the community. So I decided to rely on the help of my guild and faction quests to get better items. Take this into account when venturing to Aeternum.

Fight, survive and explore Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios Combat in New World is quite different from standard MMORPGs , betting on a classic RPG base, in which the higher your stats, the more damage you’ll deal with the game’s weapons. If you have enough dexterity, you’ll deal a lot of damage using weapons like the rapier or the carabiner. If you like to use your strength and constitution a lot, you’ll have the role of a tank with a battlehammer or a two-handed axe. Want to cast powerful spells with your staff of fire? Maximize your intelligence. Want to heal allies? Increase your focus. The game even tells players which attributes are most effective for a particular weapon. Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech For each weapon, there are two styles of skill tree, which can be acquired using weapons. If you want the abilities of the ice gauntlet, one of the ways to cast magic in New World, you’ll need to use the weapon incessantly, whether it’s hunting animals, defeating monsters or other players. This is a very good point of the game, which has two different ways of evolution for the player, but which speak fully to each other. Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

If you are maximizing the dexterity to use the bow, for example, will also have to use the weapon to unlock abilities and passive powers that will contribute to your playing style. Leveling up with your character implies raw damage, but it doesn’t mean that he will be able to enjoy it 700% of a weapon if you don’t use it.

In my case, I focused much of my battle efforts on mastering the warhammer and ice gauntlet. With the idea of ​​having a melee weapon, and when I need to, reposition myself and attack from a distance, I had a satisfying experience in this regard. Using the Hammer Skill Tree focused on group and multiple enemy control, fights against many monsters or players became less complicated. Having allies to help me heal and also applying damage from afar, my character used the terrain controls to enable damage from guild partners.

Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

The game has a player against player system, the famous PvP. If you don’t feel like fighting other players, you can disable the option inside cities. And if you don’t have a group of friends to play with, I recommend that in the early levels you leave PvP turned off. On the server I played on, at least some players took advantage of the confusion in spots that existed quests or spots where you need to deliver quests outside the cities to ambush players and kill them.

Those who prefer to enjoy the experience alone and focus on the story can have a frustrating experience with PvP because of moments like this. On the other hand, there are those who like to play with friends, create and join a guild, and integrate a help ecosystem that makes gaming as enjoyable as possible for you and your friends. But of course, with PvP turned on, you might run into a guild from a rival faction ready to ambush you and mess up your game.

I particularly tried to play both shapes. We created a Guild among friends, joined Discord and decided what each one would do to help the guys. In my case, I was given the role of hunting animals and collecting food. In addition to being an MMORPG, New World has some features that simulate the survival genre. As you are building your life in this new world, getting resources to create weapons and food to restore health and mana are necessary.