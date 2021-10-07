Review: New World | survive to improve
New World, by Amazon Game Studios, is the company’s first venture in the gaming world. In the MMORPG, your character becomes involved in a plot in which you must help the inhabitants of a cursed island to deal with the dangers that corruption is causing in that place. Build your weapons, conquer territories for your faction and battle against opposing guilds for domination of cities.
I jumped right into New World with previous experience of the last Amazon game betas, and the initial feeling when playing the finished version was that, aside from simple details of skill mechanics, nothing had effectively changed. The battle system is still very robust, with interesting possibilities for both fighting other players and monsters on the map. But, in the end, an MMORPG doesn’t just sustain itself on that.
New World tries to be robust and has the potential to maintain itself over the years, but it still has a lot to improve. We’ll tell you what we think of the game, which is available for PC via Steam, below.
Not so brave a new world
In the story, players are taken on an expedition to an unknown place called Aeternum, where there is an evil power that is corrupting people. Somehow, your character isn’t affected by corruption, and it’s up to him, along with other adventurers, to find out what’s happening in this world, as well as helping to strengthen the defenses of the local civilization. The main idea of New World is that you build within yourself the feeling of survival, whether hunting animals for food, protecting and improving cities to deal with rival factions or defeating the corruption that plagues the island.
By embarking on New World, as you progress through the main missions, you will reach the point in which you must choose one of the three available factions: Marauders, Syndicate and Alliance. After joining one of the groups, you can choose to join a guild. If you want to change faction to join friends, the first change will be free. After that, the player must pay a fee and wait 100 days to do so.
MMORPGS take a lot of time and some people, like me, don’t have time to play games every day or for long hours. So, I leave you the tip: items offered by your faction are very interesting, especially if you want good equipment without having to suffer a lot with grinding. And this is where the real walk through New World begins. If you are willing to discover the full range of merchant skills that exist in the game, you can always carry out quests for your faction to secure better items.
Despite a range of monsters until robust, New World
- doesn’t offer anything different from the basic universe missions. It will always be the same type of zombie, with the same animations. And depending on the region, he’ll wear a pirate’s or a miner’s outfit. Some corruption monsters are more elaborate and have a nice look, but let’s say they do 30 monsters that exist in the game, five have a really different look.
But it is only possible to encounter monsters of corruption during raids or at specific events on the map. For daily missions, you’ll face the same generic creatures all day long. The game even tries to convey a false sense of variety with some animals. But in the case of wolves, for example, they only change their fur color to say that they are of different species. The feeling is that New World goes to the more generic side of MMORPGs, where the enemies are the same and with some punctual differences here and there.
A basic example is the beings of corruption a little more generic. Some monsters that look like zombies or skeletons possessed by the corrosion roam the game’s map. The monsters that live on the farm have two different versions, with the exception of the boss that is in some points of the map, but which is the same throughout the region, it only changes the name. If you find a farm in Eternal Fall, the enemies will be the same ones that appear in Monarch’s Cliffs. Even the mission objectives are repetitive and have some occasional variations.
There are even a lot of identical quests. And not in the sense of taking the same activity to help your friend, but of repeating the same mission in a short period of time. In those involving fights between players, I had to do the mission to remain standing in the region for a certain time at least four times.
If you want to devote a lot of time to the game, you can go exploring, improving your skills and using the ecosystem of cities to have the best possible opportunities. But if you don’t want to waste time making your own weapons, you also have the option to buy from other players — however, in this case, you will be held hostage to the prices created by them. In New World, the game characters don’t sell items, so the entire currency system on the server revolves around the players.
As I’m a regular MMORPG player, I know how problematic it is to keep the dependence on the monetary system in the hands of the community. So I decided to rely on the help of my guild and faction quests to get better items. Take this into account when venturing to Aeternum.
Fight, survive and explore
If you are maximizing the dexterity to use the bow, for example, will also have to use the weapon to unlock abilities and passive powers that will contribute to your playing style. Leveling up with your character implies raw damage, but it doesn’t mean that he will be able to enjoy it 700% of a weapon if you don’t use it.
In my case, I focused much of my battle efforts on mastering the warhammer and ice gauntlet. With the idea of having a melee weapon, and when I need to, reposition myself and attack from a distance, I had a satisfying experience in this regard. Using the Hammer Skill Tree focused on group and multiple enemy control, fights against many monsters or players became less complicated. Having allies to help me heal and also applying damage from afar, my character used the terrain controls to enable damage from guild partners.
The game has a player against player system, the famous PvP. If you don’t feel like fighting other players, you can disable the option inside cities. And if you don’t have a group of friends to play with, I recommend that in the early levels you leave PvP turned off. On the server I played on, at least some players took advantage of the confusion in spots that existed quests or spots where you need to deliver quests outside the cities to ambush players and kill them.
Those who prefer to enjoy the experience alone and focus on the story can have a frustrating experience with PvP because of moments like this. On the other hand, there are those who like to play with friends, create and join a guild, and integrate a help ecosystem that makes gaming as enjoyable as possible for you and your friends. But of course, with PvP turned on, you might run into a guild from a rival faction ready to ambush you and mess up your game.
I particularly tried to play both shapes. We created a Guild among friends, joined Discord and decided what each one would do to help the guys. In my case, I was given the role of hunting animals and collecting food. In addition to being an MMORPG, New World has some features that simulate the survival genre. As you are building your life in this new world, getting resources to create weapons and food to restore health and mana are necessary.
Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes /Canaltech
Each time that acquiring more resources, whether cutting wood, hunting animals, harvesting herbs, cooking and among many other actions, the player will unlock more abilities and possibilities within the game. A character with the well-developed mining ability can acquire gold and other precious metals, for example. However, increasing these skills turns out to be a test of patience. In almost 02 hours of gameplay, my main attributes were still far from reaching the ideal situation for me to get different items without needing the help of my guild or buying from another player at the trading posts of the city. Image: Screen Capture/Igor Bridges/Canaltech
E not only that: each time you level up a certain skill, you can locate certain resources on the map according to your level. If you have the ability to harvest at a high level, icons will appear on your compass where there may be items to collect. Here, even, is one of the criticisms of the game: due to the absence of a mini map, the compass is extremely polluted as you evolve its resources. With an endless jumble of icons in your bar, there are times when it’s hard to find what’s highlighted. Only in this situation of raising basic survival stats, a lot of my time in New World was exploring the universe of the game looking for resources to help my guild. The feeling of collaboration is essential in this case. The main premise with factions and guilds is to have faction warfare. Each main city in the game can be dominated by one of the factions, and the guild that conquers the territory will dictate the rules and fees within the city. If you are in Eternal Fall, one of the cities in the game, the fees for you to sell and Craft your items and any of the game’s monetary actions will be chosen by the guild that takes care of the place. If the group that commands the city is from the Union, the players of the faction will have lower tax costs. It is still possible to purchase quests to improve the city. And after fulfilling all community activities, the guild responsible for the city will choose which equipment will be improved. As you progress and improve your skills within the game, the locations that you use to create food, items and potions also needs to be upgraded. It’s no use having a level 80 in cooking if the kitchen doesn’t have the necessary apparatus, right? So the more advanced the city, the more valuable it will be. And that’s where the main function of PvP comes in: wars. Although I was unable to participate in a war during my adventures in New World, I managed to keep up with some friends in the beta closed that managed to participate in the event. After your faction defeats the city protectors, you will be able to dominate the city and with that, all the advancement and investment in improvements of that place will be yours. Therefore, defending cities is a key point in maintaining your faction’s supremacy. Image: Disclosure/Amazon Game Studios
There’s a lot to be done in New World, regardless if you’re a player who prefers to stay focused on PvP and get involved in countless wars and defenses of forts and cities; or if you’re content to just participate in PvE events, the Player vs. Environment mode. Either way, Amazon’s MMORPG offers a lot of activities to occupy a good part of your time. But something I initially missed, but which over time, has become something more recurrent or even more tranquil was the quick trip. Players can transport themselves to inns within cities, as long as you are registered in one of them. Then, from anywhere on the map, you can return to the city, but you will only be able to use this feature again after a long time. There are even quick travel points in the game, but they are scarce on the map. So, as you play, especially in the early levels, it’s a relentless running from one place to the other until you can find the fast travel points — which, although few, manage to break a branch for your locomotion. To be able to use fast travel points, the player consumes Azoth, a kind of magical substance present in the game that deals with corruption and serves as a magical catalyst. As you progress, you will gain more Azoth. Over time, fast trips can become more recurrent depending on what you do in the game. A character with a high level of mining is able to extract Azoth from some stones, which increases the amount of energy available. You can also spend the resource to get better stats for a weapon, armor, or other equippable items. I think you can understand that Azoth is something important for the experience, right? Mainly for lazy players who don’t want to waste time browsing the map. However, not everything is roses. One of the game’s main problems is the lack of optimization. Often times, when entering cities, textures did not load and NPCs (non-playable characters) were invisible. When I tried to do one of the raids, my game crashed in the loading screen and had to open it again. Despite having a very nice map, New World doesn’t offer any other more practical way of orientation besides opening the map in the menu and using the aforementioned in-game compass, what more hinders than helps. Image: Capture of Tela/Igor Pontes/Canaltech If you’re playing with your friends in a group, get ready to feel again on high school excursions. If I walk away from my friends to resolve something, finding them on the map is torture. Without properly signaling the players inside the city, since they are theoretically “close”, the game removes the visual indications that are on the screen, making you hunt your friends or set a fixed meeting point to return to missions. Do you know when you went to the zoo and the food court was the meeting point in case you got lost on the tour? That’s what we did most of the time. My guildmates and I established the Windguard Kitchen as our meeting place. As we always needed more provisions to continue exploring the game, the kitchen became a reference, and it’s also where we interact and exchanges, conversations and decisions about which missions to do took place. This doesn’t solve the lack of a mini map in New World Added to the fact that the game is not well optimized, some situations made the gameplay to become stressful at times. There is no worse feeling than wanting to play something and, in the middle of the game, ending up having a crash or finding bizarre bugs that make your life difficult. Another complicated detail that affected my experience is the rebirth time of some bosses in the game. On one of the missions, I had to kill a bear, and dammit, how long it took to be reborn. Worse than that, you have to skin the animal to get the quest item. The problem is that only one person can acquire the item from the boss, so it is necessary to kill him more than once. Therefore, each person needed, one at a time, to skin the animal. With that, a line of desperate players was formed trying to skin the bear. Hopefully, I managed to skin the animal, but the damage I did it wasn’t enough to be responsible for the slaughter. So, I had to wait a long time to be able to complete the mission again when the monster resurfaced. It’s okay to keep animal slaughtering unique, but keeping it for a mission boss can be extremely tricky. There’s another point that can hamper the quality of life within New World: To recycle items, you need to do it one by one, not several at the same time, which makes it a tiresome and quite repetitive situation. And recycling is necessary as it guarantees repair parts for your key items.
A world for call yours
Recurring problems
. Another point that needs improvement is the way you interact with players to add them, or simply start trading items. Does your character need to be looking at the other person, and honestly? The times I used this function, it rarely worked. And that turns out to be a very frustrating experience.
In search of the lost treasure
If you’re playing with your friends in a group, get ready to feel again on high school excursions. If I walk away from my friends to resolve something, finding them on the map is torture. Without properly signaling the players inside the city, since they are theoretically “close”, the game removes the visual indications that are on the screen, making you hunt your friends or set a fixed meeting point to return to missions.
Do you know when you went to the zoo and the food court was the meeting point in case you got lost on the tour? That’s what we did most of the time. My guildmates and I established the Windguard Kitchen as our meeting place. As we always needed more provisions to continue exploring the game, the kitchen became a reference, and it’s also where we interact and exchanges, conversations and decisions about which missions to do took place.
This doesn’t solve the lack of a mini map in New World
Added to the fact that the game is not well optimized, some situations made the gameplay to become stressful at times. There is no worse feeling than wanting to play something and, in the middle of the game, ending up having a crash or finding bizarre bugs that make your life difficult.
Another complicated detail that affected my experience is the rebirth time of some bosses in the game. On one of the missions, I had to kill a bear, and dammit, how long it took to be reborn. Worse than that, you have to skin the animal to get the quest item. The problem is that only one person can acquire the item from the boss, so it is necessary to kill him more than once.
Therefore, each person needed, one at a time, to skin the animal. With that, a line of desperate players was formed trying to skin the bear. Hopefully, I managed to skin the animal, but the damage I did it wasn’t enough to be responsible for the slaughter. So, I had to wait a long time to be able to complete the mission again when the monster resurfaced. It’s okay to keep animal slaughtering unique, but keeping it for a mission boss can be extremely tricky.
There’s another point that can hamper the quality of life within New World: To recycle items, you need to do it one by one, not several at the same time, which makes it a tiresome and quite repetitive situation. And recycling is necessary as it guarantees repair parts for your key items.