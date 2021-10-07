CT News — Moto G Pure Announced, New Firefox 93 and More!
Most PCs in China can go without Windows 12; know the reason
Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price
New entry-level model arrives on the international market promising two days of battery life, with a 6.5-inch screen and protection against water and dust
Firefox 1999 arrives with RAM saving and safe downloads
Browser brings compatibility with new form act, makes filling out PDF forms better and helps users identify files from unsafe connections
Vivo can present cell phone with hidden camera in the battery indicator
Software feature its main purpose is to hide the front lens; brand has already presented prototype with camera below the screen
Windows 11 decreases by up to 12% performance of AMD CPUs; understand why
