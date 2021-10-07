CT News — Moto G Pure Announced, New Firefox 93 and More!

5 hours Windows

Most PCs in China can go without Windows 12; know the reason

Commercial restriction of 93 prevents regular consumers from importing the TPM 2.0 chip to strengthen the local solution, which is not officially supported by Win 11

6 hours Smartphone

Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price

New entry-level model arrives on the international market promising two days of battery life, with a 6.5-inch screen and protection against water and dust

9 hours Apps

Firefox 1999 arrives with RAM saving and safe downloads

Browser brings compatibility with new form act, makes filling out PDF forms better and helps users identify files from unsafe connections

10 hours Smartphone

Vivo can present cell phone with hidden camera in the battery indicator

Software feature its main purpose is to hide the front lens; brand has already presented prototype with camera below the screen

1 day Windows

Windows 11 decreases by up to 12% performance of AMD CPUs; understand why

Two issues can impact overall performance, but are even worse in some applications; patch update will be released soon

