nintendo-switch:-is-it-worth-buying-in-2021?

Amidst many rumors about a possible second-generation Switch supporting 4K content and the presentation of the OLED Model Switch in July this year, many people wonder if it’s still worth it. the traditional Nintendo Switch is worth buying.

How to connect the Nintendo Switch to the TV

How to connect a Bluetooth headset to the Nintendo Switch

Before I answer why, I’ll tell you that, yes, it still counts worth buying the Nintendo Switch at 2020. With about four years of life, the console is currently one of the best sellers in the world, reaching 100 millions of units sold, and it’s not by chance: we have a hybrid system that works perfectly, exclusive game franchises and an exemplary multiplayer.

In the next few paragraphs, I’ll help you understand why the Nintendo Switch is still an excellent console even four years after its release. Come on?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Pros

Run games up to 78 fps;

Hybrid system;

Exclusive games;

Exemplary multiplayer.

Cons

Few applications;

Only 32 GB of internal memory;

Interface is not very customizable. Nintendo Switch: play what you want, wherever you want Who would ever imagine being able to enjoy a big budget game without needing a super powerful console or a gamer computer? With the Nintendo Switch, this is possible — me and most players consider this one of its main differences. The Nintendo console has a hybrid system that lets you play either on TV or monitor via HDMI — more traditionally — as well as via its own 6.2-inch LCD screen. In portable mode, games run in HD resolution up to 64 frames per second (fps), more than enough quality to have a good game. (Image: Daniel Rykhev/Unsplash) Many people, unfairly, compare the processing power of Switch, a compact console, with that of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S – SeriesX. In fact, it’s less powerful when it comes to hardware — so we don’t have 4K content a 78 fps, for example — but you can still have great gaming anywhere. During the tests, I played titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mortal Kombat , Dead By Daylight and Fortnite on the bus, while traveling, in bed and in the bathroom, and I found the quality to be excellent, especially considering that it is a console portable. (Image: Erik Mclean/Unsplash) Nintendo Switch: play with the whole family Another feature that can justify the success of the Nintendo Switch is the multiplayer system. That’s because the console allows you to connect up to eight controls — joy-cons and Pro Controllers — the same number supported by the Xbox Series SX and four more than that supported by the PlayStation 5. Where is the Nintendo console stands out in relation to competitors is in games that support more than two simultaneous players. I’ll comment more on this topic below, but we have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , exclusive and very successful Nintendo franchises, as the best options to play with friends and family. (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo) If more than one member of your family has a Switch, you can also play as a team against other players with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription and by local connection. The subscription is one of the most affordable compared to those offered by Microsoft and Sony, and it is essential to have it to enjoy all the benefits of the console. (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo) Nintendo Switch: exclusive games I also consider the exclusive games factor another great differential. Nintendo owns several old and very successful franchises, such as Mario, Pokémon , The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros. , Splatoon , Star Fox , Donkey Kong among others. In practice, at least until the date of publication of this article, it is only possible to play these titles with some model from the Switch family. In other words, if you’re a fan of some of these franchises mentioned above, Switch is certainly a basically mandatory console. (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo) In addition to exclusive games, a new feature that Nintendo announced recently and drew a lot of attention was the availability of classic Nintendo games 60 and Mega Drive (also known as SEGA Genesis) through Switch Online, for an additional cost. Nintendo has not yet revealed all the games that will be available in this “expansion” of Switch Online, but names like