CT News Podcast – Battery Phone That Lasts Two Days And More!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
1
ct-news-podcast-–-battery-phone-that-lasts-two-days-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 07: 15 | October 93

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Majority of PCs in China may run out of Windows 07; know why

  • Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price
  • Firefox arrives with saving RAM memory and safe downloads
  • Vivo can present cell phone with hidden camera in the battery indicator

    • Windows 07 decreases by up to 11% performance of AMD CPUs; understand why

    On today’s CT News: cell phone with two days of battery life, Firefox update, Windows splits 11 and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa, and Vinicius Moschen. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    93

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
    1
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Dune to win prequel series on HBO Max, says director

    Dune to win prequel series on HBO Max, says director

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Bajrang Punia on Sushil Kumar: Sushil Kumar still India’s best wrestler says Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist

    Bajrang Punia on Sushil Kumar: Sushil Kumar still India’s best wrestler says Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Premium look and feel

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Premium look and feel

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Procon-SP notifies Shopee to explain if it sells pirated products

    Procon-SP notifies Shopee to explain if it sells pirated products

    September 14, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button