CT News Podcast – Battery Phone That Lasts Two Days And More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 07: 15 | October Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Majority of PCs in China may run out of Windows; know why Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price Firefox arrives with saving RAM memory and safe downloads Vivo can present cell phone with hidden camera in the battery indicator Windows decreases by up to 11% performance of AMD CPUs; understand why On today's CT News: cell phone with two days of battery life, Firefox update, Windows splits and more. This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa, and Vinicius Moschen. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.