rashid khan on afghanistan crisis: stop killing afghan please cricketer rashid khan tweet after kabul blast: please…stop killing afghanistan, cricketer rashid khan appeals after kabul blasts

The situation in Afghanistan is getting worse day by day. The Taliban has captured the country at the power of the gun. There is an atmosphere of panic among the people. Meanwhile, two suicide attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed several US Marines and wounded several other Army personnel. Efforts are still on to ascertain the exact number of injured.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan has made a touching appeal on social media. The family of Rashid Khan, who is playing T20 cricket in the UK, is currently in Afghanistan. The legendary leg-spinner tweeted, ‘Kabul is bleeding again. Please stop killing Afghans.

Now the Taliban is furious about this attack. Condemning the attack, it said the blast took place in an area controlled by US forces. The Taliban has also announced to increase the security of the entire region. So far 13 people have been confirmed dead in this attack, while more than 52 people are said to be seriously injured. Four Marine soldiers of the US Army have also been confirmed dead in the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his organization strongly condemned Thursday’s attack and was paying close attention to security. He also said that the responsibility of protecting the area where the attack took place was in the hands of the US military. He did not say whether Taliban fighters were also killed.

A day earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that Islamic State had been wiped out from Afghan soil. The Taliban has clearly stated that it will not allow Islamic State to spread its foothold in its country. In such a situation, it is believed that ISIS has tried to send a message with today’s attack that it is still a great force on Afghan soil.