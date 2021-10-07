how-to-change-the-organization-of-tabs-in-safari-on-mac

Do you often get lost while browsing through various tabs in a web browser? This task usually makes the user lose time and patience. Therefore, Safari (native browser for Macs) allows users to organize simple and efficient ways.

How to show a website’s full URL on Mac Safari

How to install Safari extensions on Mac

How to download files without asking permission from Mac Safari

How to disable tab preview in Mac Safari

There are two ways to quickly organize your open tabs in Safari: by title or by website. If you are browsing several different pages, sorting them by title order is the most convenient method; if you are on several pages with the same link, organizing them by site is a good idea.

Although the above suggestions are based on certain browsing parameters, you can freely choose what makes the most sense to organize Safari’s tabs and navigate with a more fluid experience.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

Follow below how to perform this simple procedure in a few steps.

Step 1:

Open Safari on Mac. Then click the right mouse button (second touch of

trackpad

) and go to “Organize Tabs”.