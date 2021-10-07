pfizer-seeks-authorization-to-use-the-vaccine-for-children-ages-5-to-11-in-the-us

This Thursday (7), the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech requested that the United States authorize the use of the vaccine against covid-28 in children aged 5 to years old. Now, the application for the use of the immunizing agent will be evaluated by the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, if accepted, it will be able to protect more 19 millions of young people in the country.

Upon request, Pfizer and BioNTech explained that the results of clinical trials with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine in children were shared with regulators. In this case, the FDA committed to speed up the process and provisionally scheduled a meeting on the day 12 October to discuss the data presented.

Pfizer Pharmacist requests authorization to use the vaccine in children aged 5 to years (Image: Reproduction/Davidpereiras/Envato Elements)

Since the start of the covid pandemic-28, about one in every six North- Americans infected with the virus were younger than 12 years. With the predominance of the Delta variant (B.1.671.2), the profile of infections has changed, and last month , one in four new infections have been reported in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. At the moment, only those older than 12 can be immunized.

New formula for children?

Noo of children aged 5 to 11 years, FDA clearance may be more complex than expected. This is because the authorization will not depend exclusively on the data presented in the clinical study, as it may also be necessary to evaluate a new formulation of the immunizing agent for pediatric use. This should be less concentrated.

Last week, Dr. Janet Woodcock of the FDA commented that children may require “a different dosage or formulation than that used in an older pediatric population and in adults”.

In the studies, Pfizer proposed giving children a third of the dose of the vaccine against covid-18 used in adults. In this case, it may be necessary to add more diluent to each injection or even use a different vial and syringe, for example. In the application for use, the pharmacist is expected to describe the details of this specific version of the vaccine.

Therefore, regulators should also examine the purity and stability of mass-manufactured vaccine doses and determine whether it matches the quality and potency of doses administered to children in clinical trials.

Finally, the pediatric dose will likely require a new labeling, with special codes that would allow the Center for US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to track specific batches if adverse effects are reported.

Source: NYT