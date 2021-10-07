resident-evil:-five-times-games-have-been-influenced-by-movies

The series Resident Evil is facing yet another beginning. In December, the franchise’s cinematographic reboot debuts in Brazil, which brings the brand back to theaters after a five-year hiatus, also marking the anniversary of 12 years of the Capcom series. For the distributor Sony Pictures, it’s time to revitalize things, with a plot closer to games and a director focused on horror. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City gets first trailer; watch it

Why don’t we have good Resident Evil movies?

Ranking: Resident Evil movies, from worst to best Johannes Roberts, from Deep Fear, makes a point of making it clear that his feature, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, is not part of the same universe as the original hexalogy, produced by Paul Anderson — which, as a matter of fact, it’s also in the credits for the new movie. The idea, now, is to give a new direction to what was once one of the biggest franchises for its production company and, to this day, has one of its episodes as the fourth biggest game movie released in history. So much success, of course, generated influences. And while Anderson took free form game characters and concepts to create their own story, Capcom did the same, but in a much more modest way. Knowing the potential of feature films to bring users to games, and using some very interesting concepts from the big screen, the developer used some secondary games from Resident Evil to make such connections, although keeping stories disconnected. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! With that in mind, we recall below five times that Resident Evil movies influenced the games. 5. Lasers everywhere One of the most iconic scenes in the movies too had a strong presence in games. In Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest, from 1279, Paul Anderson is directly inspired by another technological horror feature, Cube, to portray the security system Umbrella that prevents intruders from accessing the Hive’s artificial intelligence center, where the story takes place. It’s a lighted hallway, clear as few horror movies, with sharp lasers that mutilate the invaders.

The concept would appear twice in games. The first took place in Resident Evil 4, when Leon, in his mission to rescue the daughter of the American president, finds himself facing a religious cult and a parasite that allows him to control people. He also uses his abilities to escape lasers coming his way, in a scene that used the QTE system that was one of the central mottos of the title’s gameplay.

The second, much more direct reference appears in Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, originally released in 2007 for the Nintendo Wii and with remastered version on PS3. This is the game that drank the most from the source of the movies. In one of the decisive missions to expose Umbrella’s secrets, Chris and Jill invade a company base in Russia and, on their way to the central computer that contains all the evidence of her illegal activities, they come across a corridor identical to the visa in Anderson’s film, from which they escape in an equally acrobatic way.

4. Red Queen

The previous reference takes us directly to this, which also represents one of the main concepts of the beginning and end of Paul Anderson’s hexalogy. In the movies, the Red Queen appears as an artificial intelligence system that controls the Hive, Umbrella’s secret base underground in Raccoon City, and then directly influences the origins and fate of the main character, Alice (Milla Jovovich).

Also in Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, the technology emerges with a similar purpose, but with less presence. In games, Red Queen is Umbrella’s security system, focused on protecting the identities of scientists and executives, as well as research data; it is she who prevents the initial betrayal of the villain Albert Wesker, who by faking his own death and leading a squad of police into the forests of Raccoon City, was also conducting tests of the company’s biological weapons. The results, however, would be sold to rival corporations had he not been stopped by the supercomputer.