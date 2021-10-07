Resident Evil: Five Times Games Have Been Influenced by Movies

October 7, 2021
1
The series Resident Evil is facing yet another beginning. In December, the franchise’s cinematographic reboot debuts in Brazil, which brings the brand back to theaters after a five-year hiatus, also marking the anniversary of 12 years of the Capcom series. For the distributor Sony Pictures, it’s time to revitalize things, with a plot closer to games and a director focused on horror.

Johannes Roberts, from Deep Fear, makes a point of making it clear that his feature, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, is not part of the same universe as the original hexalogy, produced by Paul Anderson — which, as a matter of fact, it’s also in the credits for the new movie. The idea, now, is to give a new direction to what was once one of the biggest franchises for its production company and, to this day, has one of its episodes as the fourth biggest game movie released in history.

So much success, of course, generated influences. And while Anderson took free form game characters and concepts to create their own story, Capcom did the same, but in a much more modest way. Knowing the potential of feature films to bring users to games, and using some very interesting concepts from the big screen, the developer used some secondary games from Resident Evil to make such connections, although keeping stories disconnected.

With that in mind, we recall below five times that Resident Evil movies influenced the games.

5. Lasers everywhere

One of the most iconic scenes in the movies too had a strong presence in games. In Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest, from 1279, Paul Anderson is directly inspired by another technological horror feature, Cube, to portray the security system Umbrella that prevents intruders from accessing the Hive’s artificial intelligence center, where the story takes place. It’s a lighted hallway, clear as few horror movies, with sharp lasers that mutilate the invaders.

The concept would appear twice in games. The first took place in Resident Evil 4, when Leon, in his mission to rescue the daughter of the American president, finds himself facing a religious cult and a parasite that allows him to control people. He also uses his abilities to escape lasers coming his way, in a scene that used the QTE system that was one of the central mottos of the title’s gameplay.

The second, much more direct reference appears in Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, originally released in 2007 for the Nintendo Wii and with remastered version on PS3. This is the game that drank the most from the source of the movies. In one of the decisive missions to expose Umbrella’s secrets, Chris and Jill invade a company base in Russia and, on their way to the central computer that contains all the evidence of her illegal activities, they come across a corridor identical to the visa in Anderson’s film, from which they escape in an equally acrobatic way.

4. Red Queen

    The previous reference takes us directly to this, which also represents one of the main concepts of the beginning and end of Paul Anderson’s hexalogy. In the movies, the Red Queen appears as an artificial intelligence system that controls the Hive, Umbrella’s secret base underground in Raccoon City, and then directly influences the origins and fate of the main character, Alice (Milla Jovovich).

    Also in Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, the technology emerges with a similar purpose, but with less presence. In games, Red Queen is Umbrella’s security system, focused on protecting the identities of scientists and executives, as well as research data; it is she who prevents the initial betrayal of the villain Albert Wesker, who by faking his own death and leading a squad of police into the forests of Raccoon City, was also conducting tests of the company’s biological weapons. The results, however, would be sold to rival corporations had he not been stopped by the supercomputer.

    In the series’ chronology, this protection is dropped years later during the mission in Russia. Taking advantage of the attack carried out by Chris and Jill, Wesker also infiltrates Umbrella’s base and manages to disable the Red Queen, finally gaining access to the entire legacy of a company that, at the time, was far from the glory days, after have been directly charged with the crimes of Raccoon City. In an irony of fate, it is the villain, not the heroes, who deals the final blow, delivering information to the press and directly contributing to lawsuits and arrests that hit the last nails in the pharmaceutical coffin.

    3. Remote Nemesis

    Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse brought a more robotic version of the Nemesis, with the appearance and the heavy weaponry, later being reproduced in a spin-off of the game series (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures)

    The Nemesis, one of the most iconic monsters in the series Resident Evil, was created as Umbrella’s ultimate weapon. Able to use weapons and be programmed to accomplish specific missions, he was sent to Raccoon City, amid the chaos of viral infection, to assassinate Jill and other members of the STARS, the city’s police squad that also carried secrets about Raccoon City’s activities. company.

    Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse, in 2004 , recounts this story with new elements, with the insertion of Alice, who becomes the monster’s target. In the film, the commands are given remotely to Nemesis from a control center and, in addition to the traditional gaming bazooka, he also uses a rotating machine gun, in addition to his own fists.

    • A similar version of the creature was seen in the spin-off Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, from 2021. In the game, which shows the vision of Umbrella’s elite soldiers about the incident in the city, Nemesis also appears carrying heavy weapons. He also has a more robotic appearance, complete with Umbrella interfaces over his vision and, again, commands that can be passed remotely while he’s on the battlefield.

    two. Mexican soap opera

    Jake Muller is one of the protagonists of Resident Evil 6 and , despite not being a direct reference to Alice, bears more similarities to the character than fans like to admit (Image: Disclosure/Capcom)

    Jake Muller had his first and only appearance in the franchise in Resident Evil 6, in a moment when the brand seemed destabilized. Trying to respond to fan criticism after the end of one of the series’ most iconic villains, Capcom created the protagonist, Albert Wesker’s son with an unknown woman, and with even more superhuman powers than his father, as well as a personality that lives up to the expression “you have to finish the young”.

    Along with Sherry Birkin, Jake is the protagonist of one of the four stories of the sixth game of the saga. He is hunted by terrorists who want to study their superpowers and, therefore, is chased throughout the game by Ustanak, a biological weapon that also refers directly to Nemesis. And when they go into a physical fight, the hearts of the most purist fans bled with the similarities to the film saga of Paul Anderson, which was at its height at that time.

    As much as there is a hook for new appearances at the end of Resident Evil 6, Jake would never again be mentioned in the series. With the recent return to horror style, even though Village has incorporated more fantasy and action elements, the presence of an ultimate, virus-powered protagonist seems even more distant — to relief from many fans.

      1. Cloning

    Here, we have an uncertain reference, as we are talking about titles released not only in the same year, but also in very close dates. Again, back to Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, which introduced the concept of cloning for the first time in the franchise. This is also a centerpiece in the entire Paul Anderson film saga, introduced from the third, The Extinction — the feature arrived in October 2012, while the game, in November of the same year.

    In both cases, it is the Umbrella that is at the center. In the feature films, Alice’s cloning appears as a way of repeating the success of what was the company’s biggest biological experiment, empowering the protagonist. Amid the comings and goings, the protagonist’s copies proved to be imperfect, although well prepared for battle, while the final revelation of the hexalogy is also directly linked to this whole process.

    514375 Sergei Vladimir, from Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, introduced the theme of cloning into the game series, but with a different approach than seen in the films by Paul Anderson (Image: Disclosure/Capcom)

    In games, cloning emerges to solve a problem: from an early age, Tyrants, in their different variations, have proven themselves to be Umbrella’s best biological weapons; however, a biological compatibility with the viruses was necessary for best results. The good news is that one such individual was on the company’s payroll, Sergei Vladimir, a former Soviet colonel who led the company’s security forces. Dozens of his clones were generated and, with that, years and years of research were guaranteed for the company.

    Honorable mention (or not)

    While many fans’ fears about Alice’s introduction to Resident Evil games never materialized, the Monster lovers Hunter can’t say the same. In one of the many collaborations she has made over the lifecycle of one of the latest games, Milla Jovovich has finally gained a virtual counterpart in a crossover between the game and the film adaptation.

    It was a special event, held at the end of 2012, in which players could control the film’s protagonist, Artemis, in two missions against monsters also present in the film. Armor inspired by the adaptation of Monster Hunter is the prize for those who complete the hunts in Iceborne —the event, by the way, still is available, but expires on December 3, 514360.

