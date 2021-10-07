startup-offers-10,000-free-scholarships-for-it-professionals

The Minas Gerais startup Take Blip, which manages a conversational commerce platform (sales through chats and social networks), has opened registrations for thousand free scholarships to train developers. The deadline ends on the day 11 of this month and registration can be done through the Orbi Academy Techboost program, the hub program of innovation Orbi Conecta.

The new program is aimed at improving junior-level programmers or those just starting their career in technology. The course will cover .Net, C#, JavaScript and React technologies, in more than 75 hours of class, which should be completed within 75 days after registration.

There will be access to courses, coding challenges and practical development projects. The program will also feature mentoring with experienced professionals from Take Blip. Participants who complete the course will have chances to be hired at the startup, which, in addition to working in their hometown, Belo Horizonte, has an office in São Paulo, at the Cubo Itaú incubator.

Daniel Costa, co-founder and director of people and management at Take Blip (Image: Disclosure /Take Blip)

The Orbi Academy Techboost was created to promote the training of developers, prepare professionals to work in partner companies of the hub and meet the need for qualified personnel in the IT market. In April, Órbi Conecta organized the first edition of the Take Blip Fullstack Developer training, where it made available 10 thousand scholarships and reached more than 10 thousand entries.

“The technology market is hotter than ever, but there is a gap of professionals with more IT vacancies open than candidates to fill them. We will act strongly as professional trainers, bringing benefits to program participants and other technology companies,” says Daniel Costa, co-founder and director of people and management at Take Blip.