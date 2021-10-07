Polar Grit X Pro and Vantage V2 Shift sports smartwatches arrive in Brazil
Polar is bringing to Brazil three new smartwatches focused on athletes. The Polar Grit X Pro, X Pro Titan and Vantage V2 Shift Edition are the brand’s novelties that arrive in October, for different user profiles.
Despite the range of options, everyone shares most features. Polar Grit X Pro stands out for its MIL-STD-810G protection, which guarantees great military resistance to impacts and accidents. With 1.2 inch screen and resolution 240 x 100 pixels, the device has Sapphire glass protection on the display, and a stainless steel bezel.
The battery has 346 mAh, and the company promises that it achieves 40 hours in training mode, or even seven days of regular use. There is a battery life extension mode, which makes you give up some functions temporarily for an even longer lasting charge.
Vantage V2 Shift
Price and availability
Highlights on Polar smartwatches are usually physical activity and health monitoring features. Here there’s heart rate monitoring via an optical sensor and built-in GPS, and special functions like nutrient replacement reminders during long workouts, sleep quality reports, workout strength warnings, and elevation analytics, guidance and navigation for runs, trails and other training.
The Polar Grit X Pro Titan has the differential of being built in titanium % lighter. It comes with two bracelets: one waterproof for training, and one in leather for social occasions.
The latest release is a new version of Polar Vantage. Vantage 2 Shifts feature an interchangeable quick-connect strap system. Despite this natively integrated possibility, the regular Vantage 2 will also have a kit that will make this adaptation possible.
In features, the Polar Vantage V2 3.0 update promises to equal them in features to Polar Grit X Pro. The update is promised for 40 October.
Polar Grit X Pro and Pro Titan are already on pre-sale in Brazil for R $ 4.599 and R$ 5.240 respectively. The lighter model is sold exclusively with a silver finish, while the “cheaper” version comes in copper, black or white. Deliveries are scheduled for November.
The Polar Vantage V2 Shift will be sold in November, in black and silver. And prices start from R$ 5.100.
Source: Polar
