polar-grit-x-pro-and-vantage-v2-shift-sports-smartwatches-arrive-in-brazil

Polar is bringing to Brazil three new smartwatches focused on athletes. The Polar Grit X Pro, X Pro Titan and Vantage V2 Shift Edition are the brand’s novelties that arrive in October, for different user profiles.

Despite the range of options, everyone shares most features. Polar Grit X Pro stands out for its MIL-STD-810G protection, which guarantees great military resistance to impacts and accidents. With 1.2 inch screen and resolution 240 x 100 pixels, the device has Sapphire glass protection on the display, and a stainless steel bezel.

The battery has 346 mAh, and the company promises that it achieves 40 hours in training mode, or even seven days of regular use. There is a battery life extension mode, which makes you give up some functions temporarily for an even longer lasting charge.