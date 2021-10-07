Samsung launches official sticker pack for WhatsApp; know how to download

Samsung has announced the arrival of an exclusive package of official brand stickers for WhatsApp users, the first time this has happened in Latin America. The idea is to take fun images to make communication via chat even faster and more relaxed, especially for those who are fans of the company.

    The stickers have short phrases related to Samsung products and have Portuguese and Spanish versions. According to the company, they were created from the request of users of Samsung Members, a kind of support forum in which people can ask questions and ask for help about devices from the Korean giant.

    image

        The company claims that the stickers already accumulate more than 60 thousand downloads without much publicity, a number that should grow even more from now on. To download official Samsung stickers on WhatsApp, do the following:

        Download the Sticker.ly app on mobile (iOS or Android);

    Click here to go to the download page inside the app;

    Tap on the “Get Stickers” button and wait for the download to complete.

    Click on the blue button and wait for the transfer to be completed (Image: Capture of screen/Canaltech)

    There, now just access WhatsApp and use the stickers that you like most about Samsung. The stickers are free and can be used by anyone, even those who have an iPhone or Android devices from other manufacturers.

    Source: Samsung

