Samsung launches official sticker pack for WhatsApp; know how to download
Everything about WhatsApp
See more
Samsung has announced the arrival of an exclusive package of official brand stickers for WhatsApp users, the first time this has happened in Latin America. The idea is to take fun images to make communication via chat even faster and more relaxed, especially for those who are fans of the company.
- WhatsApp wins official La Casa de Papel stickers; see how to download
WhatsApp should allow you to react to messages with Instagram-style emojis
The stickers have short phrases related to Samsung products and have Portuguese and Spanish versions. According to the company, they were created from the request of users of Samsung Members, a kind of support forum in which people can ask questions and ask for help about devices from the Korean giant.
Chips 1 2 3: how to download Round 6 stickers for WhatsApp