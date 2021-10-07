Positivo and Disney launch a tablet for children inspired by Spider-Man

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
positivo-and-disney-launch-a-tablet-for-children-inspired-by-spider-man

Children’s Day is coming and, aiming at the date, Positivo and Disney signed a partnership for the launch of a new children’s tablet on the market.

This is a version of Positivo Twist Tab with Spider-Man customization. Disney licensed the hero, which is present on the device through a multipurpose cover that serves to protect the tablet from damage, in addition to serving as a base for the little ones to consume content.

  • Positivo launches LED panel with voice commands by Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Positivo launches notebooks with features designed for the home office
  • Positivo advertises mesh routers that extend Wi-Fi without shadow points

In addition to the character’s look, the tablet has specific applications for use by children, such as Youtube Kids, and also has system-level customizations, with wallpapers and sounds characteristic of the Marvel character. Parents will be able to supervise their children’s experience through Google Family Link, parental control software.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Disclosure/Positive)

Like most children’s tablets, in the entry-level segment, the Positivo Twist Tab has a 7 inch screen and a very modest processor. He is RK3326, which has four Cortex-A cores32. With only 1GB of RAM memory, the device runs Android 11 Go Edition.

Positivo highlights that, unlike rivals in the same price range, it brings GB of internal storage. If the little one needs more space for downloads and streaming synchronization, the memory is expandable via micro SD up to 32 GB.

There is support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, accelerometer, and a 2nd battery.649 mAh. Considering these specifications and the operating system, it is a product aimed at media consumption and basic activities — and that for short periods given the low battery and the chipset that is not optimized in terms of energy. Demanding children already used to some online games may need hardware with more performance to avoid frustration.

(Image: Disclosure/Positive/ Disney)

There is only one camera, front , 2 megapixels, for photos and video calls.

Price and availability

The Spider-Man Positivo Tab Twist also comes with accessories such as a charger, micro USB cable, and a quick guide, and is already being sold in retail and e-commerce Brazilian at the recommended price of R$ 400.

It’s worth remembering, the Twist line also has smartphones. These, however, were never announced with children’s versions.

Source: Positivo

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

How to return a product on Amazon and ask for a refund

September 25, 2021
Photo of Galaxy Z Fold 4 needs to be like this to inherit Note line fans

Galaxy Z Fold 4 needs to be like this to inherit Note line fans

October 5, 2021
Photo of How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

October 4, 2021
Photo of New trailer for The Witcher questions who the real monsters of the series are

New trailer for The Witcher questions who the real monsters of the series are

September 27, 2021
Back to top button