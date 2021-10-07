positivo-and-disney-launch-a-tablet-for-children-inspired-by-spider-man

Children’s Day is coming and, aiming at the date, Positivo and Disney signed a partnership for the launch of a new children’s tablet on the market.

This is a version of Positivo Twist Tab with Spider-Man customization. Disney licensed the hero, which is present on the device through a multipurpose cover that serves to protect the tablet from damage, in addition to serving as a base for the little ones to consume content.

In addition to the character’s look, the tablet has specific applications for use by children, such as Youtube Kids, and also has system-level customizations, with wallpapers and sounds characteristic of the Marvel character. Parents will be able to supervise their children’s experience through Google Family Link, parental control software.