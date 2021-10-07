JBL launches headphone and speaker customization with personal photos and phrases
JBL presented this Thursday (7) a new service for customizing your audio devices, such as speakers or headphones. With it, it will be possible to make devices unique, with personal photos and customized phrases.
JBL also announced that an artificial intelligence system analyzes all images or texts submitted through the platform, to identify possible inappropriate content. If something is considered inappropriate, a specialized team may approve (or not) the proposed layout.
The prevention of questionable content is a frequent action in other brands, such as Apple, which proposes customization devices such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Pencil and other products. The print evaluation and production process can take about five days, in addition to the normal delivery time for the devices.
