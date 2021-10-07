JBL launches headphone and speaker customization with personal photos and phrases

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
jbl-launches-headphone-and-speaker-customization-with-personal-photos-and-phrases

JBL presented this Thursday (7) a new service for customizing your audio devices, such as speakers or headphones. With it, it will be possible to make devices unique, with personal photos and customized phrases.

  • Anker presents wireless headphones with audio that adapts to each ear type
  • OEX features Brazilian-made headphones for children
  • New headphone for Xiaomi’s Bluetooth gamer ear is certified with images
JBL will allow customization of products purchased through the brand’s official website (Image: Disclosure/JBL)

With the campaign “You are unique, so is your JBL”, the brand offers this new feature on purchases made through its official website. When accessing the portal, it is possible to open a new tab where customization options are available — consumers can choose plain colors, as well as add preloaded shapes, stickers and prints, load image files from the computer and add phrases in 125 different fonts.

However, the customization causes an increase in the price of devices. The JBL GO 2 portable speaker goes from R$ 249 to R$649, while the Tune headset 12 TWS goes up from R$ 299 to R$ 759, and the Tune model 125 TWS has an increase of R$ 759 to R$ .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Also, customization is limited to specific construction spaces of the devices — it can be applied to the front grille of the JBL GO, and to the front of the charging cases of the headphones. All customizations are compatible with any colors that already existed as standard on all available products, so it’s still possible to choose a speaker finished in red, orange, blue or green, for example.

Official platform on the JBL website allows the upload of any image (Image: Screenshot/Vinícius Moschen)

JBL also announced that an artificial intelligence system analyzes all images or texts submitted through the platform, to identify possible inappropriate content. If something is considered inappropriate, a specialized team may approve (or not) the proposed layout.

The prevention of questionable content is a frequent action in other brands, such as Apple, which proposes customization devices such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Pencil and other products. The print evaluation and production process can take about five days, in addition to the normal delivery time for the devices.

Source: Harman News

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

514615 514615 514615 514615

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Rarity! Shark egg seen for the 2nd time in less than a month in Pernambuco

Rarity! Shark egg seen for the 2nd time in less than a month in Pernambuco

September 21, 2021
Photo of Apps that expose user data already have more than 142 million downloads

Apps that expose user data already have more than 142 million downloads

September 30, 2021
Photo of What is the difference between restarting and shutting down the PC?

What is the difference between restarting and shutting down the PC?

September 16, 2021
Photo of How to use the Translate app on iPhone

How to use the Translate app on iPhone

October 7, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button