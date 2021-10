Yes, the witch responsible for the Scarlet Witch outbreak in the first series of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, the acronym in English) could win its own series very soon. According to Variety, Marvel is considering preparing a Disney+ spin-off for the character, bringing back not only actress Kathryn Hahn, but also screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to tell a little more of the villain’s story.

The site highlights that there aren’t many details about the project yet, but that Agatha’s popularity after the end of WandaVision would have been the main driver of this derivative series, which could explore more of the character’s past before Wanda’s arrival in Westview. Taking into account that it has centuries of life, there is a lot to be explored in its history.

Precisely because there is nothing really very concrete, it’s hard to imagine what can come out of a spin-off like this let alone its connections to the rest of the MCU — but there’s always room for us to speculate. If the idea is to really explore events prior to WandaVision, a series focused on Agatha could delve deeper into Marvel’s dark spells.

So far, everything we know about the mystical side of the MCU comes from Doctor Strange and a series focused on Agatha’s centuries of life could show this more occult and witchcraft side, which would help deepen the Scarlet Witch’s own powers how much to open the gates of hell, introducing entities like Nightmare, Blackheart and, of course, Mephisto. Not to mention that it creates the cue for the re-introduction of Ghost Rider, for example.

At the end of the series, Agatha ended up trapped in your own spell (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)