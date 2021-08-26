DISCOUNT RETURNED | PS4 with three must-see exclusives is very cheap at KaBuM

IMPORTANT: pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The PlayStation 4 remains a great console choice when you consider it has a massive library of games, which can be purchased for much lower prices a few years after its release. In addition, Sony has always stood out for its heavyweight exclusives and has already confirmed that it will continue to release new games for the PS4 in 2022.

In summary, this is a great time for anyone looking to buy a PlayStation 4 now. It’s at an unmissable price in this KaBuM! promotion, where you can buy the console with three more exclusive games for just R$ 2,095. For that amount, you take home the titles God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank.

To take advantage of the lowest price, you need to use a special discount coupon — which you can find in the link below —, pay in cash via Pix and complete the purchase through the KaBuM app! for smartphone. It’s worth taking advantage of these conditions to buy the PlayStation 4 at such an affordable price.

About PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4 may have been out a long time ago, but it’s still a console with a lot of wood to burn. This promotion model is the Slim version, launched in 2016, sold in a bundle with some of the best games released for the platform, in addition to offering 1 TB of space to download more games. In addition to games, it also comes in the box with a DualShock 4 controller and a coupon that entitles you to a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription.

The design has rounded edges, and the console features two USB ports, a power port, an HDMI port, an auxiliary port and an ethernet so you don’t miss connectivity. On the underside, the device has rubberized supports that prevent sliding when resting on a low-friction surface.

The big highlight of Sony’s console is its exclusive games and that’s why it’s still worth buying the PlayStation 4, especially in a promotion like this. With it, you’ll enjoy the company’s huge library of games, which includes some of the biggest critical hits of the entire generation, such as God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Persona 5, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Bloodborne and more. most.

Enjoy the low price at KaBuM!

By fulfilling the conditions mentioned in the offer link below, you can buy the PS4 with three more exclusive games for an unmissable price currently. To have access to this lower price, simply make the purchase via Pix, use the discount coupon indicated on the link and complete the purchase via the KaBuM app! for mobile. After installing the app, just click on the link below, get the coupon and enjoy the offer.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly researches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our group of offers and start saving in no time:

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.