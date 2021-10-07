10 Google apps to have on your mobile

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
10-google-apps-to-have-on-your-mobile

Google Apps

720 indispensable Google apps for your cell phone

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Google it has several useful tools for mobile phones and, the best part: free. In addition to native Android apps, there are other options. want to meet? Pass to the side!

Photo:

Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

See our list!

Among Google apps, there’s no way not to mention Google Photos! In addition to organizing your images, the platform creates automatic suggestions for collages and memories.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Know more!

With an eye on security, the Google Authenticator app contributes by adding an extra layer of protection to your social media accounts and other platforms, with two-step verification.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check out!

Keep is Google’s notes application and serves to create lists, format texts, create drawings, include attachments and even transcribe notes through the microphone, leaving your hands free.

Photograph: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check it out!

Snapseed is the photo editor with several tools to add effects or elements, in addition to having predefined filters.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check out!

Google Files: used to manage files, locating folders. In addition, it helps to free up memory on your phone, identifying unnecessary files.

Photograph: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Drag up and check it out!

Want to know what the other 5 Google apps are? Then see the selection we have prepared 👇🏼

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Access Canaltech and check it out! 514661

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of drag flicker harmanpreet singh: harmanpreet singh gurjit kaur, pr sreejesh nominated for savita fih annual awards

drag flicker harmanpreet singh: harmanpreet singh gurjit kaur, pr sreejesh nominated for savita fih annual awards

August 23, 2021
Photo of dale steyn retirement: pacer dale steyn retires from all forms of cricket

dale steyn retirement: pacer dale steyn retires from all forms of cricket

August 31, 2021
Photo of NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (14/08 to 20/08/2021)

NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (14/08 to 20/08/2021)

August 21, 2021
Photo of Moto E40 has more images and supposedly full leaked data sheet

Moto E40 has more images and supposedly full leaked data sheet

September 24, 2021
Back to top button