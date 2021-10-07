10 Google apps to have on your mobile
Google it has several useful tools for mobile phones and, the best part: free. In addition to native Android apps, there are other options. want to meet? Pass to the side!
Among Google apps, there’s no way not to mention Google Photos! In addition to organizing your images, the platform creates automatic suggestions for collages and memories.
With an eye on security, the Google Authenticator app contributes by adding an extra layer of protection to your social media accounts and other platforms, with two-step verification.
Keep is Google’s notes application and serves to create lists, format texts, create drawings, include attachments and even transcribe notes through the microphone, leaving your hands free.
Snapseed is the photo editor with several tools to add effects or elements, in addition to having predefined filters.
Google Files: used to manage files, locating folders. In addition, it helps to free up memory on your phone, identifying unnecessary files.
Want to know what the other 5 Google apps are? Then see the selection we have prepared 👇🏼
