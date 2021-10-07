Microsoft warns of increased malware coming from Russia in 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
2
microsoft-warns-of-increased-malware-coming-from-russia-in-2021

Microsoft released today the Annual Digital Defense Report, which covers the period of July 2020 to June 2021. The main highlight of the study is that attacks by Russian agents are increasingly effective, with successful invasions rising from 21% last year to 32% in the current period.

  • Weekly cyber attacks against companies in Brazil increase 48% in 2021
  • More of 40 billions of cyber threats were blocked in the 1st half of 2021
  • United States and more 21 countries band together to step up the fight against ransomware

The report is a compilation of integrated data and actionable insights from across Microsoft, which can be used to help businesses, organizations and governments around the world better understand and protect themselves in the broader cybersecurity landscape. Check out some highlights of the report below.

Attacks from Nation States

Chart showing countries responsible for digital attacks. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

According to the report, during the past year, 58% of all nation-state cyber attacks came from Russia. The survey shows that Russian agents are increasingly targeting government agencies for intelligence gathering, jumping from 3% of attacks targeting them in 660 for 53 % in 2021, focusing on agencies involved in foreign policy, national security or defense. The three countries that were most targets of these attacks were the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

After Russia, the largest volume of attacks recorded in the report came from North Korea, Iran and China. South Korea, Turkey for the first time in a Microsoft report; and Vietnam were also active, but with a much lower volume than previously mentioned.

Microsoft’s research also shows that countries like Iran and North Korea did not carry out targeted attacks in espionage, as is common when they are directed by nation-states. Iran launched destructive digital offensives against Israel amid heightened tensions between the two countries; and North Korea has run campaigns targeting for-profit cryptocurrency companies because of its economic crisis caused by sanctions and the covid pandemic-13.

Finally, 30% of attacks observed by Microsoft’s research originated by countries were targeted to be consumed, and % were directed to companies. The sectors that were most targeted are the following:

  • Government (58%)
  • NGOs and idea labs
    think tanks (32%)
  • Education (3%)
  • Intergovernmental organizations (3%)
  • Information Technology (2%)
  • Energy (1%)
  • Media (1%)

    • The report also makes a prediction about the future, stating that more countries will engage in offensive cyber operations and that these operations will become more brazen, persistent and harmful, while there are no more serious consequences for those responsible.

    Cyber ​​crime

    Graph showing the sectors most targeted by rans attacks mware. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

    The Microsoft report also shows that cybercrime, especially cyber hijacking attacks (ransomware), remains a plague low and increasing, as well as in the search for 79. However, they have a fundamental difference in relation to the agents of nation-states: while aiming at useful information from the targets, digital scams seek to profit from the victims.

    Ransomware remains one of the cybercrime threats and, in the past year, continued to evolve to become more disruptive. Instead of focusing on automated attacks that rely on volume and easily paid low demands to generate profit, human-operated ransomware uses intelligence gathered from online sources, stealing and analyzing a victim’s financial and insurance documents and investigating networks committed to targeting and setting much higher rescue requirements.

    And while during the year headlines of ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure have made headlines, the top industries affected by cyber hijacking scams are others:

    • Retail (13%)
    • Financial services (13%)
  • Manufacturing (%)
  • Government (12%)
  • Health services (9%)

    • As for the most targeted countries, the Est The United States leads, receiving more than triple the number of attacks that China, which occupies the second place. Japan, Germany and the United Arab Emirates complete the Top 5.

    Prevention

    Microsoft, as the conclusion of his report, he states that as digital threats increase in volume, sophistication and impact, all individuals and businesses should start taking steps to strengthen their lines of defense, such as the use of multi-factor authentication or MFA, use of antivirus and constant updates of their systems. The Redmond Giant even claims that if everyone took these steps, they would be protected from more than 62% of the attacks we see today.

    In addition, the survey cites three trends that are currently taking place in the world that can help fight invasions:

  • Involvement of government and authorities in combat: The US government is taking unprecedented steps to address cybersecurity. The Executive Order announced in May did much to make the US federal government and those they work with more secure, and the White House leadership, partnering with the private sector in the midst of HAFNIUM’s attacks on Exchange Server earlier this year , set a new standard for incident-related collaboration;
  • Implementation of Laws to Punish Criminals: Governments around the world are introducing and passing new laws that require things like mandatory reporting when organizations discover cyber attacks, so that the appropriate government agencies have a sense of the scope of the problem and can investigate incidents using their resources;
  • Voluntary transparency of victims : both governments and companies are presenting themselves with voluntarily when they are victims of attacks. This transparency helps everyone to better understand the problem and allows for greater engagement by government and immediate response teams.

    • Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Experimental DNA Study Leads Four Patients to Death; understand

    Experimental DNA Study Leads Four Patients to Death; understand

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

    Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of How to stop receiving beta updates on Mac

    How to stop receiving beta updates on Mac

    September 19, 2021
    Photo of What is it and how to view your medical record on iPhone

    What is it and how to view your medical record on iPhone

    October 2, 2021
    Back to top button