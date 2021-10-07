Microsoft warns of increased malware coming from Russia in 2021
Microsoft released today the Annual Digital Defense Report, which covers the period of July 2020 to June 2021. The main highlight of the study is that attacks by Russian agents are increasingly effective, with successful invasions rising from 21% last year to 32% in the current period.
The report is a compilation of integrated data and actionable insights from across Microsoft, which can be used to help businesses, organizations and governments around the world better understand and protect themselves in the broader cybersecurity landscape. Check out some highlights of the report below.