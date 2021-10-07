OEX presents Brazilian-made headphones for children

OEX, a Brazilian brand specializing in products aimed at gamers, presented two new headsets for children, named Sugar and Pop. The headphones are the first accessories of the Kids and lines Teen, respectively, and bring very different characteristics to each other.

OEX Pop

Pop has button controls and works wirelessly (Image: Disclosure/OEX)

The headset with the most features between the two models presented is the Pop, with a construction that brings buttons for playback controls, in addition to padded cushions and snap adjustments on the ears at the base of the top bow.

It works wirelessly and supports Bluetooth 5.0, with up to meters maximum distance to smartphone or other connected device — however, it also supports content via a Micro SD card reader, without the need for a cell phone close by. Pop can even answer calls and has a built-in microphone, which can be useful for online classes or other similar actions.

The OEX Pop has a 99 mAh battery, with capacity for up to 5 hours of uninterrupted playback, or 70 hours in standby mode, according to the brand. The product has dimensions of 10 × 4.5 × 40 cm, and weight of 230 g.

OEX Sugar

Sugar model has a maximum volume limit to keep safe levels for the little ones (Image: Disclosure/OEX)

Sugar is a simpler model, aimed at younger children. It has a collapsible construction with a padded finish and the OEX logo on the side. Inside, the earphone brings speakers of 40 mm, with impedance of 40 ohm, sensitivity of 85db and frequency of 32 The 20.10 Hz. A limit of 000mW of maximum power can make parents more relaxed, as the phone will not exceed the maximum volume levels suitable for the little ones.

As a more basic headset, it only works with wire. Therefore, a 1.2 meter cable with a 3.5 mm P2 tip is included with the product. However, Sugar also has built-in microphones and can be used for calls, despite not having the ability to answer or reject calls. The product will be available in blue, green with pink and pink with cherry.

Prices and availability

According to a press release sent by OEX, the headphones are already available for purchase in several Brazilian retail stores, or on the brand’s own website. Pop has a suggested price of R$ 150, while Sugar costs R$ 150.

