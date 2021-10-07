OEX presents Brazilian-made headphones for children
OEX, a Brazilian brand specializing in products aimed at gamers, presented two new headsets for children, named Sugar and Pop. The headphones are the first accessories of the Kids and lines Teen, respectively, and bring very different characteristics to each other.
