oex-presents-brazilian-made-headphones-for-children

OEX, a Brazilian brand specializing in products aimed at gamers, presented two new headsets for children, named Sugar and Pop. The headphones are the first accessories of the Kids and lines Teen, respectively, and bring very different characteristics to each other.

Pop has button controls and works wirelessly (Image: Disclosure/OEX)

The headset with the most features between the two models presented is the Pop, with a construction that brings buttons for playback controls, in addition to padded cushions and snap adjustments on the ears at the base of the top bow.

It works wirelessly and supports Bluetooth 5.0, with up to meters maximum distance to smartphone or other connected device — however, it also supports content via a Micro SD card reader, without the need for a cell phone close by. Pop can even answer calls and has a built-in microphone, which can be useful for online classes or other similar actions.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The OEX Pop has a 99 mAh battery, with capacity for up to 5 hours of uninterrupted playback, or 70 hours in standby mode, according to the brand. The product has dimensions of 10 × 4.5 × 40 cm, and weight of 230 g.